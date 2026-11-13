No arrests have been made and the suspect's whereabouts remain under investigation.

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The search for a suspect who fled a traffic stop on foot continues, the Massachusetts State Police said.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, state police from the South Boston Barracks began searching for a man who fled a traffic stop conducted by a trooper on Enterprise Drive in Quincy.

The man fled in a Maserati Ghibli and crashed a short distance away, then taking off on foot. He was last seen in the area of Newport Street Extension, police said.

Boston 25 News shared video showing the suspect running and jumping over a fence onto the MBTA tracks.

The State Police Air Wing and K-9 Units, assisted by the Quincy Police and Transit Police, searched the area until around 3 p.m. Thursday.

North Quincy Public Schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as authorities searched for the suspect, Boston 25 News reported.

No arrests have been made and the suspect’s whereabouts remain under investigation, police said.

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