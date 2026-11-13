Delaney O’Neil thought Kevin Harris was buying a birthday card. Instead, he was about to ask her to marry him.

Kevin Harris proposed to Delaney O'Neil at Parkside Bookshop on Nov. 7, 2026. (Photo courtesy of @rjvisualsphotgraphy)

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Delaney O’Neil was making a beeline for the greeting cards when her soon-to-be fiancé Kevin Harris called her back.

“He was like, ‘Come back over here,’ and he held my hands, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is happening?’” said O’Neil, 30. “I’ve never been so shocked in my life.”

Kevin Harris (left) and Delaney O’Neil got engaged at Parkside Bookshop in the South End on Nov. 7, 2026. – (Photo courtesy of @rjvisualsphotgraphy)

The couple had ducked into Parkside Bookshop in Boston’s South End on Nov. 7, supposedly so Harris, 31, could grab a card for a friend’s surprise birthday party. The party was a cover story, and so were the outfit photos his friends’ wives had been texting her, including four different looks meant to nudge her into dressing up for her proposal.

The South End has been part of the couple’s story almost from the start.

O’Neil, originally from Halifax, and Harris, originally from Mansfield, met in 2023 at a housewarming party thrown by her friend Josh, who had recently moved into the city. O’Neil almost skipped it, but she went at the last minute and met Josh’s new roommate – who turned out to be Harris.

“We kind of hit it off,” she said. “He made me a drink, and yeah.”

Their first date was at 21st Amendment in Downtown Boston. Soon after, during Dine Out Boston week, they were at South End Buttery when they started officially dating.

“The South End’s always been near and dear to our hearts for being part of our story,” Harris said.

Harris had been thinking about proposing for a while. He knew he wanted to do it in Boston, the city where their relationship took shape, but he was torn on the setting. The idea to propose in a bookstore popped into his head while waiting for an appointment to buy the ring at a South End shop near Parkside.

(Photo courtesy of @rjvisualsphotgraphy)

O’Neil is a big reader, and the bookstore struck him as cozy and warm. He talked with the manager and, after considering a few other ideas, decided it was the place.

“They were so excited to work with me,” Harris said of the bookstore. “I’ve never been more relieved. They were so hospitable and kind.” The staff texted him with updates and even asked what music O’Neil liked so it could be playing in the store during the proposal.

The plan worked, miraculously, because it was so hard for Harris to keep. “I’m notoriously bad at surprises,” he said. “I can barely give a birthday gift without spoiling what it is. It took everything in me.”

(Photo courtesy of @rjvisualsphotgraphy)

A photographer, RJ Visuals Photography, captured the moment. Afterward, the couple had dinner at Metropolis, also in the South End. O’Neil’s brother, who lives in Virginia, flew into Boston for about four hours to join them, another surprise.

“It was a South End small business parade,” Harris said of the evening.

For now, the couple, who lives in Brookline, are in no rush. They plan to see family over the holidays and celebrate with friends they haven’t yet seen, then turn to wedding planning.

“Parkside’s kind of gonna forever be the starting point of our favorite chapter yet,” Harris said.

Annie Jonas is a Community writer at Boston.com. She was previously a local editor at Patch and a freelancer at the Financial Times.

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