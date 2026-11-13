Snag deals in Boston, Vermont, Cape Cod, and more.

An Airstream at Autocamp Cape Cod.

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Travelers shopping for getaways this Black Friday and Cyber Monday can book discounted escapes to Boston, Vermont, Cape Cod, and more.

Ahead, check out some of the deals hotels and resorts are offering across the region.

AutoCamp Cape Cod in Falmouth

Stay in an Airstream trailer in Falmouth for up to 40% off when booking between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2. The deal is good for travel between Nov. 19 and Dec. 31, 2027. This year’s sale includes more weekend availability during the winter and spring, according to Autocamp. Travelers must use the promo code NATURE when booking.

Hotel Commonwealth in Boston

Relax in one of Hotel Commonwealth’s luxurious signature suites, including the Fenway Park Suite, for 50% off. The deal is good for stays through Dec. 31, 2027. A two-night minimum stay is required and certain dates may be subject to restrictions or blackout periods.

Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg, Mass. and Mashantucket, Conn.

Splash and slide before staying at a discounted rate at this family-friendly indoor waterpark hotel by taking advantage of an early Black Friday sale. Travelers who book by Nov. 15 can get rates that start at $109 for travel through Feb. 25, 2027.

Kennebunkport Resort Collection in Kennebunkport, Maine

Soak up coastal Maine for less money by scoring 35% off at the Kennebunkport Resort Collection, which includes 10 boutique inns and seven restaurants along Maine’s coast. Book between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1 for travel through Dec. 30, 2027. Those interested must use the code ECYBER when booking.

The Westin Portland Harborview in Portland, Maine

Save 15% on stays in this getaway in Portland’s Arts District when booked between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, good for travel Nov. 29 through May 2, 2027. Marriott Bonvoy members who book through the app can get 25% off.

A cabin at Outbound Stowe in Stowe, Vermont. – Christopher Delaney

Outbound in Stowe, Vermont

Explore Vermont and save up to 40% off stays across all Outbound Hotels properties, including in Stowe. Travelers must book between Nov. 17 and Dec. 3 for travel between Nov. 17 and Dec. 31, 2027. Rates vary by property, season, and room type, but travelers pay $150 to $550 per night after the discount.

Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Vermont

On Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) at 9 a.m., Topnotch Resort in Stowe and sister property High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid, N.Y. will release 700 rooms between both properties for $100 each (plus taxes and resort charges). The rooms are available on a first come, first served basis. At Topnotch, 200 rooms will be available and guests will save up to 82% based on the highest nightly rate of $569. The discounted Stowe rooms are valid for travel between Dec. 1 and March 31, 2027. Email subscribers can book at 8 a.m.

Hotel Viking in Newport

Enjoy the renovated Hotel Viking while saving up to 30%. The hotel reopened in May following a renovation during its 100th anniversary year. Travelers must book between Nov. 17 and Dec. 3 for travel through Oct. 31, 2027 and use the code BFCM.

Save on rentals in Newport

Snag deals all month long with Vacation Newport, a hospitality and lodging management company that lists luxury vacation rentals in Newport County. Get Black Friday discounts throughout the month of November valid for trips taken through April 30, 2027. Travelers can book two nights and get one night for 50% off by using the code B2GO50; three nights and get one night free by using the code B3G1FREE; or four nights and get two nights free by using the code B4G2FREE.

Steele Hill Resort in Sanbornton, N.H.

Book a three-night holiday getaway Nov. 25-29 and get 15% off the nightly rate, as well as money towards Black Friday shopping. The package includes a $25 Tanger Outlet gift card and a $25 resort credit valid at The Hilltop Restaurant, Tova’s Tavern, Vantage Day Spa, and The Market convenience store. Rates start at $178 per night.

Kristi Palma is the travel writer for Boston.com, focusing on the six New England states. She covers airlines, hotels, and things to do across Boston and New England. She is the author of the award-winning Scenic Six, a weekly travel newsletter.