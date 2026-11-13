Bauers nearly retired from baseball in 2024, but went on to become one of the Brewers' most impactful bats in 2026.

Jake Bauers took home NLCS MVP honors with the Brewers this fall. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

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It didn’t take long for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox to bolster their lineup this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Boston signed former Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract.

Bauers — a left-handed slugger coming off a breakout 2026 season — is expected to slot in at DH for Boston while also spelling Willson Contreras at first base when needed. ​

The 31-year-old Bauers doesn’t have a long track record as an impact bat in the heart of a big-league lineup.

But the Red Sox are banking on Bauers’s contributions to a World Series-winning Milwaukee roster carrying over to Boston for the foreseeable future.​

Here are five things to know about Boston’s new slugger:

He was one of the more impactful (and underrated) sluggers in baseball this past year.

Bauers may not necessarily have the same name recognition as other potential offseason targets for the Red Sox, due in large part to his limited body of work as an offensive conduit in the big leagues.

But similar to Curtis Mead — who was in the midst of a breakout offensive campaign with the Nationals when Boston traded for him in July — Bauers is the type of late bloomer who could dole out plenty of damage at Fenway if his 2026 contributions aren’t an outlier.

Bauers was one of the top contributors on a 103-win Milwaukee team in 2026 — slashing .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 86 RBI with Milwaukee as a first baseman and corner outfielder.

He not only led the Brewers in home runs en route to a championship campaign, but also ranked third in MLB in on-base percentage and seventh in wRC+.

Once viewed as more of a platoon bat, Bauers also handled both right-handed and left-handed pitchers well this past year (.863 OPS vs. RHPs, .901 OPS vs. LHPs)​​

As noted by former Red Sox staffer J.P. Long, Bauers was one of just three players in baseball this past season to post at least 25 home runs, 80 RBI, and a .385 OBP — joining Contreras and unanimous AL MVP Yordan Alvarez.

Bauers’s ability to get on base and add pop to a Red Sox lineup that finished 26th in home runs (163) this past year should be a welcome sight, especially since Boston didn’t necessarily need to break the bank to bring in the veteran.​

Even though Bauers has only had one season where he held court as an offensive force, a look under the hood at his analytics offers some optimism that the 2026 season wasn’t an unsustainable outlier.

His underlying stats project a player set to do more damage in 2027 and beyond.

As tempting as it would have been for Boston to dole out even more money in free agency to sign a right-handed bat that could pepper the Green Monster like Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki, Bauers’s metrics are very tantalizing.​

Given Boston’s emphasis on bat speed and hard-hit percentages, a player like Bauers made sense for Breslow’s offseason to-do list.​

According to Bauers’s Baseball Savant page, he ranks in the 91st percentile in average exit velocity (92.1 miles per hour), 94th percentile in hard-hit percentage (51.9), and 93rd percentile in bat speed (76.5).​

Bauers’s plate discipline would also be a welcome sight on a Red Sox team prone to whiffs and uncompetitive at-bats — with the veteran in the 93rd percentile in chase percentage (21.7) and the 98th percentile in walk percentage (16.3).

He was a playoff hero for the Brewers this fall.

Bauers left an indelible mark on the Brewers’ first-ever World Series title, winning NLCS MVP honors after helping Milwaukee take down the two-time defending champion Dodgers in a four-game sweep.

During Game 2 against Los Angeles, Bauers worked a 12-pitch walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto to load the bases in the third inning — with Christian Yelich making the L.A. ace pay with a go-ahead two-run single that knocked Yamamoto out of the game.

In Game 3, he ended an 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell with a 412-foot, go-ahead two-run homer to put his team in front in the seventh inning.

​He then added a two-run double in the Brewers’ clinching Game 4 triumph — earning series MVP honors after driving in six runs over that four-game set.

He was a journeyman for most of his big-league career.

Bauers’ dominant 2026 season was made all the more impressive by the fact that the veteran struggled to find success for most of his big-league career.

Before arriving in Milwaukee in 2024, Bauers punched his card with several big-league teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and the Cincinnati Reds’ minor-league organization.

The 2024 season left a lot to be desired for Bauers and the Brewers, as he was non-tendered by the organization after he batted just .199.

At that point, his career batting average was just .208 — while he sported an fWAR of just -1.3.

He nearly retired after the 2024 season.

After getting removed from the Brewers’ 40-man roster, Bauers elected to become a free agent rather than accept a minor-league assignment by Milwaukee — but was considering walking away from baseball entirely.

“I was pretty dead-set (on retiring),” Bauers told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “You go through enough in this game and that thought pops up in your head more than one time. It could have changed as the offseason went on. But in that moment, I was dead-set on it.”

But Bauers’s family persuaded him to stick with it — with his family in need of health insurance after his wife, Lauren, became pregnant with their second child.

“It was like, all right, we have two kids now, more mouths to feed,” Bauers told Rosenthal. “We’re going to have to keep going.”

Bauers ultimately signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee in 2025, appearing in 85 games with the team in a platoon role. After laboring for most of the year, he ended the season batting .378 over his final 19 games — with that production carrying over into a larger sample size in 2026.

Conor Ryan is a staff writer covering the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox for Boston.com, a role he has held since 2023.

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