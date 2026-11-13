One original 11-foot letter is hiding inside a Kenmore Square bar.

As the iconic Citgo sign that welcomed fans to Fenway Park and marked the final stretch of the Boston Marathon came down this spring, one question lingered: What would happen to the original letters that had become part of Boston’s identity?

One of them is hiding in plain sight — inside Cornwall’s, the neighborhood bar in Kenmore Square that once directly sat beneath the sign. The 11-foot tall blue C, one of the original letters removed when the sign began dismantling the sign in May, now sits in a window at the neighborhood’s longest continuously operating restaurant.

“Our beloved CITGO Sign will continue to illuminate Kenmore Square and the City of Boston skyline for many generations to come,” Karl Schmidt, vice president of supply and marketing for Citgo, said . Schmidt spoke during the unveiling of the 11-foot-tall letter “C” inside Cornwall’s on July 29, 2026. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff)

And its iconic blue light, now casting over the tavern’s interior, is already attracting attention. Customers and passersby stop to take pictures.

“When it first came here I liked to call it the bug zapper because it was a very … intense adjustment to the lighting level in the bar,” bartender Gavin Wills said. “But it certainly attracts customers, that’s for sure.”

Wills said customers often ask whether the letter is the real thing.

“They say, ‘Is that the real Citgo?’ I say, “Well, yes, indeed it is,” he said.

For Cornwall’s owner Pam Beale, bringing the letter inside was about preserving a piece of the neighborhood’s identity.

“The CITGO Sign has always been the beacon above Kenmore Square, and for many of us, it represents home,” Beale, who is also president of the Kenmore Square Business Association, said in a statement.

Citgo sign in Kenmore Square on Oct. 6, 1976. – Joe Runci/Globe Staff

The C holds particular meaning for those who grew up around Fenway Park. Cornwall’s customer Adam remembers spotting the sign on trips to Red Sox games with his father.

“I grew up coming to Red Sox games when I was a kid with my dad and seeing the Citgo sign was definitely a big part of my upbringing in that way,” he said.

So, where are the other letters?

The letters coming down from the iconic Citgo sign in Kenmore Square on May 29, 2026. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

For now, Cornwall’s has the C, while the rest of the original letters and sign elements are being stored at Poyant Signs’ facility in New Bedford, according to Citgo Petroleum Company.

Citgo has said it plans to make some of the original pieces available to the public at a later date, with proceeds ultimately benefitting local charities. How those pieces will be distributed has yet to be announced.

The rebuilt sign, meanwhile, will sit 30 feet higher and 120 feet farther east than its original position at 660 Beacon Street. It’s scheduled to be relit Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., with a public celebration featuring performances by Boston University Pep Band and Berklee College of Music House Band.

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