The Oscar-winning actress said she would remain in Los Angeles until her children turned 18; she recently sold her Los Feliz mansion.

Zahara Jolie, left, and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

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Hollywood star Angelina Jolie bought an estate in Connecticut, a source reportedly confirmed to Page Six Hollywood this week.

The Academy Award winner told the Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that she had to be in Los Angeles due to circumstances of her highly publicized divorce from fellow movie star Brad Pitt, but that she could exit her hometown after the last of her kids turned 18. She said she planned spend a lot of time in Cambodia and visiting family around the world.

In 2025, a source told People, that Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn’t have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad.”

The youngest of the six Jolie-Pitt kids (four of whom have since shed their paternal surname), twins Knox and Vivienne, became legal adults this summer. Jolie has had sole custody of all children since 2016.

Jolie’s reported purchase puts her in a group of celebrities like Meryl Streep, Anderson Cooper, and Keith Richards, who own homes in Connecticut. Fairfield and Litchfield counties house most of the state’s A-listers, but it’s unclear where the “Girl, Interrupted” star’s new property is located.

CT Insider reports that Connecticut property records do not indicate a sale in Jolie’s name nor under her LLC, Nouvel.

Rumors began to swirl about the actress’ iconic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz after her comments to the Hollywood Reporter, according to Realtor.com. The fate of the 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion was unknown until Mansion Global confirmed a $24.75 million sale in September. She listed it for just under $30 million in May, months before the twins’ birthdays, the site reported, adding that Jolie bought the home for $24.5 million in 2017.

Jolie told British Vogue in 2021 it was a move for the family. “I wanted [the home] to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away.”

The two met on the set of the 2005 action-comedy “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” when Pitt was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. Their romance made headlines since its buzzy inception, resulting in a public breakup between Pitt and Aniston.

Jolie and Pitt welcomed their first biological child in 2006, three months after the Aniston split was finalized, and Pitt legally adopted Jolie’s two adopted children. They also adopted another child and had biological twins. They legally married in 2014, split in 2016, and finalized their divorce in 2024.