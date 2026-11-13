The revamped restaurant will feature a pickup-only drive-thru for customers who order ahead.

The new Kowloon restaurant will be on the ground floor of an apartment complex with nearly 200 units. Courtesy of Dennis Mires, The Architects

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Kowloon customers may soon be able to pick up takeout without getting out of their cars.

On Nov. 4, the Saugus Board of Selectmen approved the pan-Asian restaurant’s proposal to include two drive-thru lanes in its redevelopment project.

The approval comes approximately one year after the Kowloon announced its plan to demolish its iconic 1,200-seat restaurant and build two six-story apartment buildings with a 300-seat Kowloon operating in the ground floor of one of the buildings.

The first building will be built in the existing restaurant’s parking lot, engineer Paul Marchionda said. Upon completion, the Kowloon will temporarily move into the ground floor space and operate with one drive-thru window.

No information was shared regarding where customers will park when the first building takes over the existing parking lot.

The pu pu platter from Kowloon. – John Blanding

The existing restaurant will then be knocked down and the second building will be put in its place. The Kowloon will move to its permanent spot in the second building, which will also have one drive-thru window.

“The point of these drive-thrus, we need to explain, is it’s not typical like a McDonald’s or Dunkin’ Donuts, people don’t just drive up and order something,” Marchionda said. “They’ve got to either [order] online or call ahead and have a specified time to pick up their order.”

If an order is not ready, the customer will be asked to park in a designated pick-up parking spot.

The ground floor space of the first building will then be leased to a bank or another business that could use a drive-thru, Attorney Richard Magnum said.

Although the Selectmen voiced concerns of the drive-thru lanes causing traffic on the lot, they approved the proposal, moving the project one step closer to potentially breaking ground in the spring or summer of 2027.