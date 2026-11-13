Farwell, a former Stoughton police detective, was found guilty earlier this week after a complex, monthlong trial in federal court.

A woman holds a sign calling for justice for Sandra Birchmore outside of the Moakley Federal Courthouse after a jury convicted Matthew Farwell of killing her and her unborn child. Jessica Rinaldi/Boston Globe

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Matthew Farwell, the former Stoughton police detective recently convicted of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child, is planning to seek a new trial in federal court.

Farwell’s attorneys are requesting extra time to submit a new motion for acquittal, alongside a motion for a new trial. They filed a document Thursday asking for the ability to file the motions, as well as a memorandum in support of them, 30 days after they receive the finalized trial transcripts.

Matthew Farwell. – Stoughton Police Department

The attorneys, Kimberly Stevens and Joanne Daley, said that they require transcripts of sidebar discussions in order to formulate their forthcoming motions. The “rough transcripts” they are in possession of do not include records of the sidebars.

Since the issues that will be raised in the motions are “complex and substantial,” Farwell’s attorneys are asking for permission to file a memorandum that is more than 20 pages long. Stevens and Daley noted that the government has no objection to their request.

It is unclear at this point what grounds Farwell has for seeking a new trial. His attorneys cited a federal law that allows for the court to vacate a judgement and grant a new trial “if the interest of justice so requires.” Motions for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence must be filed within three years of a verdict, while motions for a new trial based on other grounds must be filed within 14 days of a verdict.

On Tuesday, Farwell was found guilty of two charges: killing a witness or victim and killing a child in utero. Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty in this case, but he faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Over the course of the monthlong trial, prosecutors successfully made the case that Farwell killed Birchmore in order to prevent her from making a communication to federal law enforcement about crimes he committed, including deprivation of rights under color of law, coercion and enticement, and wire fraud.

Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 1, 2021. A duffel bag strap was wrapped tightly around her neck and affixed to a closet door handle. State Police investigators initially determined that she died by suicide, before an FBI investigation led to Farwell’s arrest.

The prosecution argued that Farwell engaged in a yearslong sexual relationship with Birchmore after meeting her through the now-defunct Stoughton police explorers program. Farwell was an instructor in the program, and Birchmore was an underage participant. He allegedly committed an act of statutory rape against her when he was 27 and she was 15.

Over the next seven years, Farwell and Birchmore maintained a secret relationship that included meetings for sex while Farwell was on the clock for the town of Stoughton. Birchmore had long wanted to be a mother, and presented him with an ultimatum in 2020 when she learned that Farwell’s wife was pregnant with their third child. Birchmore threatened to tell his spouse about their history if he did not impregnate her, prosecutors said.

Birchmore became pregnant in late 2020. Jason Pickard, an army recruiter who Birchmore also had a sexual relationship with, has since been identified as the father of her unborn baby. But both Birchmore and Farwell believed Farwell to be the father at the time. DNA evidence did not confirm Pickard as the father until after Birchmore’s death.

After Birchmore’s friend called the Stoughton police station in January 2021 to report the relationship between Farwell and Birchmore, prosecutors said that Farwell began planning her murder. He killed Birchmore the night before his wife was scheduled to give birth via cesarean section.

Key moments from the trial included testimony from Pickard, Farwell’s twin brother William, and dueling conclusions from independent medical experts.

Stevens and Daley sought to make the case that Birchmore killed herself after Farwell came to her apartment to end their relationship. They highlighted her mental health history and family life as evidence of her purported suicidal ideation.

Farwell was convicted after a jury deliberated for more than 15 hours over three days. At one point, they reported a “deadlock,” but returned a guilty verdict the following day.

The trial revealed a range of evidence that State Police investigators assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office either missed entirely or did not provide to the medical examiner who made the initial determination that Birchmore died by suicide.

Outgoing Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined to prosecute Farwell. After the conviction, Morrissey’s office released a statement saying that it was “constrained” in its ability to prosecute Farwell by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s suicide determination.

Staff Writer

Ross Cristantiello, a general assignment news reporter for Boston.com since 2022, covers local politics, crime, the environment, and more.

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