As companies tighten their in-office mandates, Boston leads in annual growth but still trails Miami, New York, Dallas, and Atlanta compared with pre-pandemic office activity.

Skyline of Back Bay office towers (David L Ryan/Globe Staff)

1 minute to read

Boston workers are still heading back to the office, and at a faster pace than in other major U.S. cities.

Office visits in Boston jumped 4.1% from a year ago, the largest year-over-year increase among major U.S. metros, according to a new report from Placer.ai. Los Angeles followed at 3%, Miami at 2.7%, and San Francisco at 2.6%.

The report largely attributed the increase to companies tightening their in-office requirements, pointing to Fidelity’s move to a five-day-a-week office schedule in September.

And for those looking for a new job in Boston, chances are they’ll be heading into the office, too. About 84% of job postings in Boston now indicate that employees will be required to work fully on-site.

But despite the recent uptick, Boston still has a long way to go before office attendance returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Office visits in Boston remained 36.2% below October 2019 levels, slightly more than the national average of 33%, according to the report.

That’s a significant shift from 2021, when office visits nationwide were down 70%, but the national figure has remained largely unchanged since 2025.

Miami has come the closest to recovering, with office visits just 9.5% below pre-pandemic levels. New York follows at 17.9%, Dallas at 24.1%, and Atlanta at 30.2%.

Companies push workers back to the office

Several major financial firms in Boston have tightened their in-office requirements, although some changes have yet to take effect.

TD Bank plans to require employees to work in person four days a week once it consolidates its local offices into new space at International Place next year.

M&T Bank announced plans in 2024 to move its Boston headquarters to Winthrop Center, expanding its office space while operating under a three-day-a-week in-office policy.

JPMorgan Chase, which plans to move into South Station Tower in 2028, also announced a five-day-a-week in-office requirement in January 2025.

Despite the push to bring employees back, remote and hybrid work continue to weigh on Boston’s office market.

The region’s office vacancy rate stood at 19% in the third quarter of 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Beth Treffeisen is a general assignment reporter for Boston.com, focusing on local news, crime, and business in the New England region.

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