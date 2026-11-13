"A Place in the Snow: Vermont's Ski House Architecture" opens Dec. 4 at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum.

A preliminary sketch of a ski house designed by architect Lawrence Hess in 1958 for a ski house in Stowe. Vermont Historical Society

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Visitors at Stowe’s Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum can take an architectural journey back in time at a new exhibit opening in December.

“A Place in the Snow: Vermont’s Ski House Architecture” opens Dec. 4 and celebrates Vermont’s ski house architecture from the 1950s through the 1970s.

The exhibit features photos, archival drawings, models, and memorabilia that document the area’s “lost and surviving” ski architecture, according to the museum.

Focused on Stowe and Mad River Valley before the rise of corporate ski ownership in the 1980s, the exhibit includes A-frames, modernist homes, Alpine-themed chalets, rustic lodges, and more.

Lawrence Hess defied what a ski house should look like when he designed Stowehof Inn in 1950. Stowe Historical Society

Guests can view the work of Vermont architects Lawrence Hess, Robert Burley, Marcel Beaudin, Henrik Bull, and others.

“Trained by influential modernist architects, they brought bold new ideas to Vermont by designing weekend getaways that enhanced their clients’ skiing experience,” according to the museum.

n 1966 architect Robert Burley designed a ski house in Waitsfield with glass walls, cantilevered decks, a penthouse, and terraces that captured mountain views. UVM Special Collections

The exhibit is a collaboration between the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum and the University of Vermont Historic Preservation Program.

The Museum is located at 1 South Main St. in Stowe, at the intersection of Rt. 100 and Rt. 108. It is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., and the suggested admission donation is $5 per adult.

Kristi Palma is the travel writer for Boston.com, focusing on the six New England states. She covers airlines, hotels, and things to do across Boston and New England. She is the author of the award-winning Scenic Six, a weekly travel newsletter.