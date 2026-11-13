Service begins in February.

A JSX plane. JSX

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Boutique air carrier JSX is adding Massachusetts to its route map in 2027.

The “hop-on” public charter air carrier will debut in New England this winter, launching nonstop service to New York City and Miami from Laurence G. Hanscom Field in Bedford in February.

The company had some fun with the Boston accent when announcing the service on its website, writing that it’s “the bettah way to Boston” and “the depahchah you know and love, with more places to land this February.”

New York City service will begin on Feb. 8 and Miami service will begin on Feb. 11.

JSX offers the perks of private air travel “booked by-the-seat, at attainable fares,” according to the company.

“Greater Boston represents an exciting new chapter for JSX, marking our first entry into Massachusetts and an important milestone in the continued expansion of our East Coast network,” said Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX, in a statement. “As one of the nation’s leading centers for business, innovation, and higher education, Greater Boston is a natural fit for our unique approach to flying.”

The company flies a fleet of 56 ERJ-family aircraft and 4 ATR 42-600s.

Travelers bypass the typical congestion of commercial airports and arrive 20 to 30 minutes before departure at dedicated private terminals, according to the company. Airfare includes two complimentary checked bags and, once aboard the 30-seat aircraft, travelers enjoy business-class legroom, complimentary snacks and cocktails, and free high-speed Starlink WiFi. There are no middle seats and, upon landing, travelers retrieve their luggage planeside.

For the New York City service, the company will operate four daily flights between Boston and New York from Monday through Friday, as well as two flights on Saturday and three on Sunday, and one-way fares will begin at $199. The Miami service will run once a day on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and one-way fares will begin at $599.

All customers are vetted through TSA Secure Flight, the same TSA-provided background check process major airlines use, according to the company, and pass through state-of-the-art Evolv walk-through metal detectors. Customers get their ID checked both at check-in and at boarding and all baggage is screened.

Parking varies at each private terminal and self parking is generally not available, according to the company, so travelers can either get dropped off and picked up or pay for the valet parking available for a fee at most locations.

“We’re excited JSX has chosen Hanscom to operate these flights to the New York and Florida markets,” said Chris Willenborg, director of Hanscom Field, in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity to further enhance the East Coast options for our customers and builds upon Hanscom’s economic impact for the region.”

The New York City flights require a membership in the Club JSX loyalty program due to Port Authority rules, and the free membership is available at jsx.com/club.

JSX, founded in 2016, was named the No. 1 domestic airline by Travel + Leisure earlier this year for the third year in a row. With the addition of Massachusetts, JSX operates at 29 airports in the U.S. and Mexico. Check out the company’s route map.

Customers can currently book flights at www.jsx.com, through the JSX mobile app, or through partners JetBlue and United. The planes can be chartered for group trips and corporate events as well.

Kristi Palma is the travel writer for Boston.com, focusing on the six New England states. She covers airlines, hotels, and things to do across Boston and New England. She is the author of the award-winning Scenic Six, a weekly travel newsletter.