"When it disappeared, we're like, ‘Great, all right, bye Felicia.'"

A 25-foot sailboat washed up on the shore of Edgecomb, Maine. Courtesy Forrest Carver

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In May, 2025, a 25-foot sailboat washed up on the shore of Edgecomb, Maine. No one in the small coastal town knew where it came from or what to do with it.

Over a year later — during which time the boat disappeared again and reappeared in Woolwich — it seems the fate of the elusive sailboat has finally been decided.

Edgecomb Select Board Chair Forrest Carver said the town of Woolwich agreed to scuttle the boat and split the cost of removal with Edgecomb. This decision puts an end to a year-and-a-half-long saga, in which the boat’s ownership and mysterious origins were a point of debate.

When the sailboat was first discovered on Edgecomb’s shores near Fort Edgecomb, town officials were left to decide what to do with it.

Harbor Master Terry Stockwell said it “was a local boat,” making it easy to track down the owner, who had passed away. The owner’s widow did not want the boat, and ownership was eventually transferred to Edgecomb.

“The harbor master recommended that we basically just get rid of it,” Carver said. “But in our infinite wisdom, we decided it would be a good idea to try to auction it off, and as we were preparing to auction it, the boat disappeared.”

Carver said he was initially relieved when the boat disappeared, as it was no longer a “liability” for the town. But several months later, the boat reappeared on the shores of Woolwich, on the mud flat of a private property. The owner of the property “was a little upset,” he said.

“The town legally did own [the sailboat] … So when it disappeared, we’re like, ‘Great, all right, bye Felicia,’” he said. “Then it washed up in Woolwich, theoretically it could have been Woolwich’s issue, but because we had technically taken ownership of it, it was really our boat.”

Ultimately, Carver said Woolwich was “generous” to offer to split the costs of the boat’s removal. King’s Tide Marine, of Bath, will remove the boat, but Carver said he’s unsure when it will happen.

The money will come out of the remaining Edgecomb harbor master’s budget for 2027. If the boat is floating, it will cost the town $3,500, but if it doesn’t, it will cost $6,500.

Carver said they have enough money if the boat can float, but if it cannot, Woolwich agreed to let them pay the rest later, working it into their budget for the next fiscal year.

One obstacle to the boat’s removal, Stockwell said, is he received a call from someone claiming ownership when the boat reappeared in Woolwich. The salvage of the boat was put on hold as the towns looked into it, but ultimately the individual could not prove legal ownership.

Carver said he suspects this person, who he said likely purchased the boat “in a quick cash sale” from the widow, had to do with the boat’s disappearance from Edgecomb.

“The owner probably picked up on the fact that we had claimed ownership of it. I don’t think that there was any title transfer … so he said, ‘Oh well, I already bought that boat, and it’s mine. So I better just take it somewhere else,’” Carver said. “I think what happened is that he stashed the boat somewhere, and then he went back to jail, and then it probably broke free of the mooring, and then wound up in Woolwich.”

Regardless of how the boat ended up where it did, Stockwell said both towns had an obligation to put an end to the “year and a half saga.”

“Boats are expensive,” he said. “In this unfortunate case, the owner passed, but other times they just get damaged in a storm and washed ashore and it’s the municipality’s responsibility if the owner cannot be traced.”

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