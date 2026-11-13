Advocates at the (MSPCA) say the reality in the state is much less welcoming for pet-owners than even this survey implies.

A baby and a dog stand by a door. iStock Photo

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Boston often ranks as a top city by many measures, but according to a recent analysis of Zillow’s rental listings, it’s near the bottom when it comes to being pet-friendly.

Just over 62 percent of Boston rentals are categorized on Zillow’s rental site as pet-friendly, placing Boston fourth from last nationally. Nearly 92 percent of listings in Charlotte, North Carolina, welcome pets, in contrast.

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert, believes more landlords should become friendly to pets. Of Zillow’s annual survey across 144,000 people, Pendleton reports that 59 percent most recently said they own a pet, and 65 percent of renters say pet-friendly status is essential.

“Renters want this, and it also pays off,” she said. “We know that pet-friendly listings draw more attention. We know they keep tenants longer. Tenants are happier when they can have their pets there with them.”

Joining Charlotte at the top of the list are a cluster of western and southern locations like Austin, Denver, and Dallas. At the bottom, Boston is in the company of New York City and Hartford, Conn., among others that seem to concentrate around the northeast. Area building habits could explain that regional trend.

“What they share is that they’re kind of dense urban centers with older housing stock,” said Pendleton. “Think walk-ups, think limited green space, buildings without the room for amenities like a dog run or a pet wash station.”

In contrast, the friendliest cities are also some of the fastest-growing markets, alongside some of more affordable midwestern metro areas.

“They’ve got a lot of newer, larger apartment communities, and in those newer buildings, a pet-friendly policy has really become the standard,” she said.

The survey used the sole determining factor of whether a listing was classified as pet-friendly or not. But it doesn’t take into consideration which type of pet might be welcome — and there can be a big difference between a fish and a dog in the eyes of some property managers.

While more than 60 percent may sound like decent odds for rental-seekers with pets in tow, advocates at the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) say the reality in the state is much less welcoming for pet-owners. In addition to leaving out species distinction, the survey did not consider breed restrictions, which stymy those whose animals are sometimes referred to as “bully breeds.”

“Pet-friendly is defined very differently depending on the housing provider that you talk to,” said Jamie Blackburn, the MSCPA’s Housing Policy Specialist. “Just a week or two ago, I spoke to a provider [who] said, ‘We’re pet friendly, but we don’t take cats and dogs.’”

Blackburn pointed to the state’s Housing Navigator site, used to locate affordable housing opportunities, where she said 76 percent of all self-identified pet-friendly units do not define what pet-friendly means.

“They don’t say the number of pets allowed, the types of pets allowed, weight limits, breed limits, [or] fees,” she said. “…So ‘pet-friendly’ is very subjective, and that number is actually in practice much, much lower.”

The Globe previously reported on the MSPCA’s advocacy effort toward improving conditions for pet owners. In January, the organization reported that more than 3,000 animals arrived at the shelter in the two and a half years prior to May 2025, amassing the agency more than $1 million. Blackburn said that as of today, a full 25 percent of owner surrenders are due to housing issues due to restrictive landlord policies, followed by homelessness. Pet fees add to already cost-burdened renters in the state.

“It’s a really stark and dire situation, and we get calls [almost] daily of folks that are looking for temporary support, you know, ‘Do you have a place [where] you can put my pet while I search for housing? I can’t take my pet to where I’m going,’” said Blackburn. “Unfortunately, we just don’t have that capacity or programming anywhere in the state. And so, often the only option for folks is to surrender.”

The MSPCA’s Action for Pet-Inclusive Housing campaign includes conversations with local housing authorities to discuss such policies. The agency continues to support legislation now called the PETS Act. S. 3028/H. 5589 (“An Act promoting pet equity, treatment and safety”) would move forward increased stability for renters with pets, including addressing pet-based insurance restrictions that often drive policies, alongside some new provisions addressing other aspects of animal welfare, such as animal testing.

Blackburn said that pet restrictions cast an undue burden on family households; about 81 percent of age-restricted housing in Boston is pet-friendly, but only 38 percent of non-age-restricted housing is. And no shelters for those experiencing homelessness currently accept pets.

Zillow’s last annual survey of renters across the country noted that respondents were more likely to have a pet than a child.

“Our housing market has just simply not kept pace,” said Blackburn. “Considering how many households have pets, we are never going to really achieve what we need to achieve in terms of tackling the housing crisis and alleviating the housing burden that folks have if we leave pet families behind.”

Lindsay Crudele is a writer who covers food, home, nature and culture around New England.