James Hagens exits Bruins win over Penguins with injury

"I didn’t have a chance to see him. Hopefully he will be OK.”

James Hagens left Thursday's win after taking a cross check to the back. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

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The Boston Bruins took care of business Thursday night in Pittsburgh, earning their third-straight win via a 6-2 victory over the Penguins.

It was an encouraging performance against a laboring Pens team, with eight of Boston’s 12 forwards recording at least a point — along with goal-scorers from all four of the team’s lines.

Pavel Zacha lit the lamp twice and Morgan Geekie buried his third goal in as many games, while Mark Kastelic, Elias Lindholm, and Fraser Minten also found the back of the net. Michael DiPietro stopped 16 of 18 shots. ​

But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins on Thursday, as rookie James Hagens exited early in the third period with an injury.

The 20-year-old Bruins forward suffered his injury while driving to the net against Pens goalie Artūrs Šilovs — initially slipping past Pittsburgh defenseman Samuel Girard with the puck on his stick.

After gliding around Girard, Hagens took a cross-check from the blueliner right in his lower back — right where there is little padding.

Hagens lost control of the puck and was in clear discomfort, at one point dropping to a knee on the ice before finally making it back to Boston’s bench.

After initially being worked on by the Bruins’ training staff on the bench, a grimacing Hagens gingerly made his way down the tunnel and did not return for the rest of the night. The young forward finished the game with 11:57 of ice time, landing four shots on goal.

Speaking postgame, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm didn’t have an update on Hagens.

“I didn’t actually see it. So we’ll see tomorrow,” Sturm said of Hagens. “I didn’t have a chance to see him. Hopefully he will be OK.”

The Bruins will be off on Friday, so an update likely won’t come until Saturday, when the team returns to practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

It’s a concerning development for both the Bruins and Hagens, who has emerged as a legitimate impact player for Boston in his first full year in the NHL ranks.

The 2025 first-round pick is currently tied with Vegas forward Trevor Connelly for the most points (12) among rookies so far this year, having scored six goals and added six helpers through 17 games.

Hagens has been a major contributor on Boston’s third line next to Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt — outscoring opponents, 8-3, over 121:01 of 5-on-5 reps together.

If Hagens has to miss time, the onus will fall on Boston’s top-six unit to step up. The Bruins’ top line of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, and JJ Peterka put together a strong showing against Pittsburgh.

​While Zacha scored twice, Pastrnak and Peterka each posted two assists against the Penguins.

Conor Ryan is a staff writer covering the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox for Boston.com, a role he has held since 2023.

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