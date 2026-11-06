What Susan Collins had to say following her seismic defeat

In her first interview since losing her bid for reelection, Susan Collins told the New York Times that she was swept up in the “Trump tsunami.”

Sen. Susan Collins campaigns for reelection in Lisbon, Maine, on July 11. Ryan David Brown

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Susan Collins has been an inevitability in Maine politics for 30 years. The five-term Republican senator resisted the ever-changing whims of the country’s electorate from cycle to cycle.

However, Collins couldn’t overcome a historic night for the Democratic party that saw senate seats flip in Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina.

“I was caught up in the Trump tsunami that swept away many incumbent Republican senators who have served their states well for many years and really care about our country,” Collins told The New York Times in her first interview since conceding her reelection bid.

Democrat Troy Jackson, who only campaigned for about 100 days after Graham Platner suspended his campaign, took down a political Goliath on Tuesday with more than 53 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Collins, a moderate Republican, has been lauded for her willingness to buck the Republican party since her 1996 election.

Collins’ vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who had a deciding role in overturning Roe v. Wade, was a source of ire for some voters. Collins defended the decision in June, according to the Portland Press Herald.

But, Collins has confirmed nearly every justice in her tenure. The lone exception was Amy Coney Barrett; Collins was the lone Republican who voted against the confirmation.

The senator also faced derision for her vote to acquit Trump in his first impeachment trial. In Trump’s second impeachment trial, Collins and seven Republicans crossed party lines to vote for impeachment.

“Everybody ignores the fact that I voted to convict him in the second impeachment trial,” Collins told the Times. “What bigger break could there be? It is never enough. I want results and they want angry rhetoric.”

Collins told the Times that voters would say they supported her but needed to “send a message to Trump.”

Of likely Maine voters, 41 percent said their vote is one against the president, according to an October Marist Poll. Meanwhile, 42 percent of likely voters said the president wasn’t a factor.

According to that poll, Trump owns a 39 percent approval rating in the Pine Tree state. The impact of tariffs, the war with Iran, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity led Maine voters to join the so-called “tsunami.”

Jackson worked to conflate Collins with Trump’s agenda throughout the debates between the two candidates.

“I voted against my party more than another other senator on either side of the aisle,” Collins said in response at the first debate. “I’m not exactly [Trump’s] favorite senator,” she later added.

But Collins couldn’t get enough distance from the president.

Collins, the seventh-most senior member of the upper chamber and chair of the appropriations committee, boasted about the federal funding she was able to bring back to Maine on the campaign trail.

“I wanted to make sure people know what their choice was,” she told the Times.

As the sun sets on Collins’ tenure in the senate, she compared herself to former Maine Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith. Smith, a four-term senator, also wasn’t afraid to break from her party — famously doing so against Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

When Smith ran for her fifth term in 1972, she was considered the favorite against Democrat William Hathaway. But as votes finished tallying that year, Smith, too, had lost.

“I would argue that I have, like Margaret Chase Smith, taken a lot of tough votes and stood up for what I believe in,” Collins told the Times. “I have now had my Margaret Chase Smith moment.”

Brendan is a general assignment reporter for Boston.com, covering crime, education, courts, and more.

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