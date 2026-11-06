Here’s what’s taking over the former Blanchard’s in Allston

TESO Life is a retailer specializing in Asian lifestyle and retail products.

People cross the street outside Blanchards at the corner of Harvard Ave. in Allston on Aug. 14. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

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An Asian lifestyle retailer appears to be preparing to take over the former Blanchard’s in Allston following the closure of the longtime liquor store.

TESO Life is listed as the incoming tenant at 103 Harvard Ave. on the website of its parent company, TESO Group. The New York based-retail and lifestyle company specializes in Asian lifestyle products, cosmetics, snacks, and merchandise.

TESO Group’s website lists the Allston location as “coming soon,” but does not provide an expected opening date. TESO Life did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the opening Thursday night.

The retailer already has a location on Washington Street in downtown Boston that opened in June.

The 8,000-square-feet liquor store announced its closure in late September after more than 70 years in business, citing declining sales and management changes. Other Blanchard’s locations remain open, including in Jamaica Plain, Brockton, and Revere.