Campaign behind Question 5 concedes as AP projects measure to fail

The measure would have changed how Massachusetts returns excess tax revenue to residents.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin reminds voters to look at both sides of the ballot in 2024. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe, File

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Voters rejected a ballot measure that would have overhauled how Massachusetts calculates its tax-revenue limit, the Associated Press projected Thursday afternoon, a day after the campaign backing the proposal conceded defeat.

With nearly 99 percent of votes counted as of 8 p.m., approximately 52 percent have voted “yes,” and nearly 48 percent voted “no,” AP results show.

Question 5 would have changed the limit on how much revenue the state can collect in a given year, making it more likely that residents would receive refunds when collections exceeded the limit.

Chris Keohan, a spokesperson for the Taxpayers for an Affordable Massachusetts, a group that supported the measure, said the campaign was disappointed by the outcome in a statement Wednesday morning, as the ballot question appeared headed towards defeat.

“While we are disappointed that Massachusetts voters did not approve Question 5, the affordability and competitiveness challenges that motivated this campaign remain unresolved,” Keohan said.

The Mass Opportunity Alliance, another group that supported the measure, also acknowledged the defeat in statement Wednesday.

The result was disappointing, MOA spokesperson Colin Reed said, “because it means the affordability and competitiveness issues that workers and businesses face remain unaddressed.”

Supporters argued Question 5 would strengthen taxpayer protections and make it more likely that excess tax revenue is returned to residents.

Opponents, however, warned that additional refunds could leave the state with less money for essential services like education, health care, transportation, housing, and public safety.

“Voters have chosen to retain the existing law,” Keohan said. “That decision deserves respect, even as important questions remain about the growth of state spending, the cost of living and doing business, and Massachusetts’ ability to retain residents, jobs, and investment.”

Reed said the result “does not resolve the underlying questions about the cost of living and doing business in Massachusetts, or the loss of residents and economic opportunity.”

“MOA will continue its research and public education work, examining policies that affect Massachusetts’ ability to attract and retain residents, employers, investment and jobs,” he said.

Harris Gruman, chair of the Protect Massachusetts Future, the ballot committee leading opposition to Question, said the results showed voters “chose to protect critical state funding for health care, education, housing, and local aid.”

“The solution to our affordability woes is adequate funding for state programs that reduce costs for workers, families, and seniors; not indiscriminate budget-cutting that leaves us all worse off,” Gruman said.