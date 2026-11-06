Brad Marchand writes tribute to Patrice Bergeron ahead of Hall of Fame induction

"He was never going to let somebody go through something alone."

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand were teammates for 14 seasons. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

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It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for Patrice Bergeron.

The Bruins legend is set to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, then honored at TD Garden less than a month later as his No. 37 is raised to the rafters on Dec. 1.

Ahead of Bergeron’s enshrinement into hockey immortality, his longtime linemate in Boston, Brad Marchand, penned his own story on NHL.com to talk about Bergeron’s lasting impact on both himself and the Bruins.

“For a guy like Bergy, it’s so much more than a game or a championship. He wasn’t doing that for himself,” Marchand wrote. “Yes, he wanted to be part of it, but I honestly think he was not going to let the team down that day, he didn’t care what he had to go through. And the respect that you get from the entire group, from the entire organization, from the entire city of Boston and across the hockey world, it’s incredible.”

Marchand — who referenced Bergeron’s willingness to play through injuries like a punctured lung, broken ribs, and torn rib cartilage during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final — has shared several of Bergeron’s crowning achievements in a black and gold sweater.

Bergeron and Marchand were teammates for 14 seasons in Boston, primarily skating on the same line.

Over that extended stretch, they logged more than 12,808:46 of ice time — second only to the Kings’ Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar for the most time on ice together for a duo since 2009-10.

Bergeron’s resume speaks for itself — be it his NHL-record six Selke Trophies as the league’s best defensive forward, one Stanley Cup title, 427 goals, 1,040 points, and two Olympic gold medals.

But Marchand quickly credited Bergeron’s empathy and leadership as two of the main reasons he’s still so revered across many hockey circles.

“Part of that was how he was communicating with each guy in the dressing room. He’s the best I’ve ever seen at being able to walk into a room and automatically know how each guy is feeling. He can look around and be like, this guy, you can tell he’s a little anxious, he’s a little nervous, and he has the ability and the confidence to approach them and try to help them feel better, make them feel more comfortable or help pull them out of a funk or talk them through situations or just be a support,” Marchand wrote.

“It was all year long, but especially when playoff time came. There was a determination within him that there was nothing that was getting in the way of his lifting that Cup. That’s what big players do. They show up and shine in big moments.

“A huge part of it is because he’s so selfless and he cares — he truly cares — about all of the guys around him, about his teammates and building connections and building chemistry. It’s what most people don’t realize: It never turned off for him. He was never going to let somebody go through something alone, and so the teams that he captained were some of the closest and most united that you’ll ever see. But it’s not just that. You have this incredible, humble, respectful leader and he’s one of the best players ever.”

Bergeron and Marchand were stapled at the hip on the Bruins’ top line for more than a decade, forming one of the most impactful duos in Boston sports history.

During Bergeron’s final season with Boston in 2022-23, both he and Marchand broke the Bruins franchise record for the most times two teammates factored into the same goal at 407 — surpassing the previous mark set by Ken Hodge and Phil Esposito.

“We took a lot of pride in how great our chemistry was,” Marchand wrote of Bergeron. “We loved that we killed together, were on the PP together, we were a combo everywhere. … Everything he does is the right thing. He’s always doing what is the best play in the moment for the team, and he never cheated, not for a breakaway, not for anything else, and that’s exactly who he is.

“We built something special. I didn’t want to let him down, and I think that was part of why I was always trying to push because Bergy’s the best in the world at what he does and I felt like I had to try and keep up. We both really wanted to carry the weight for the organization and the team.”

Marchand, 38, is in the midst of the final seasons of his own standout career, now with the Florida Panthers. Someday, his own No. 63 might join No. 37 in the rafters on Causeway Street. ​

But for now, Marchand is more than happy to cheer on his longtime teammate as he draws tributes for a standout career.​

“He knew there were so many things bigger than the game where he could touch lives,” Marchand wrote. “It just continues to go back to what a great person he is and the impact that he makes and just how much he cares about people. ​

“The game is one thing. His play speaks for itself: He’s become the ultimate Selke winner — they should rename the Selke after him — and he’s one of the best ever to put the Bruins jersey on, one of the best to put a jersey on in the National Hockey League. He embodies everything that you should want your kids to grow up to be as a person — success and athleticism aside — but you add that on top of it, it’s a special combination.”

Conor Ryan is a staff writer covering the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox for Boston.com, a role he has held since 2023.

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