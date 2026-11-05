Ex-Celtic Kristaps Porzingis is reportedly not getting paid by his current team

“Porzingis is not actively disputing the lack of payments and the player's association has no plan to dispute either, league sources said.”

Kristaps Porzingis' career has been sidelined by health issues since his time in Boston ended. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

2 minutes to read

Former Celtics big man and 2024 NBA champion Kristaps Porzingis’ NBA career could be coming to a close — at least with the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN, the Warriors are not making payments to Porzingis on his current $20 million salary, with the team “ruling that the currently absent center is not rendering his services.”

It’s the latest twist in a frustrating stretch of Porzingis’ pro career, as the 7-foot-2 big man faces health issues that have sapped his All-Star production and limited his availability.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Warriors this past offseason but has yet to play or even practice with Golden State.

Before the 2026-27 regular season began, Golden State GM Mike Dunleavy said in September that Porzingis would be out “indefinitely” due to a health issue.

Little progress has been made since then, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting in late October that Porzingis is weighing an end to his NBA career as the Warriors ponder a potential trade.

“Sources tell me the Warriors are actively discussing trade routes for Porzingis as he, from my understanding, is seriously contemplating stepping away from basketball for good as his health continues to be a topic right now,” Charania said. “He continues to deal with recurring symptoms of an autoimmune disease known as P.O.T.S.

“He has not been feeling good, especially recently from my understanding and if there is no breakthrough the Warriors are braced for him potentially having to leave the game of basketball at 31 years old. They’re bracing for scenarios, whether that’s a trade, whether that’s a potential buyout as well.”

Despite the concerning optics of Golden State refusing to make payments on Porzingis’ current deal, ESPN’s latest report said that Porzingis is not pushing back against the lack of payment.

“The Warriors have no current plans on voiding Porzingis’ contract, team sources said, maintaining trade flexibility up until the Feb. 11 deadline,” ESPN’s report from Charania and Anthony Slater noted. “Porzingis is not actively disputing the lack of payments and the player’s association has no plan to dispute either, league sources said.”

Porzingis has been plagued by illness and other health setbacks since his final season with Boston in 2024-25.

During Boston’s eventual season-ending playoff loss to the Knicks in the spring of 2025, Porzingis averaged 15.5 minutes and 4.2 points per game over the six-game series.

A change of scenery didn’t help Porzingis in 2025-26, as he only appeared in 32 total games between the Hawks and Warriors before his latest setback this year.

In October, Porzingis took to social media to both offer up an update on his health and also push back against false notions of his illness.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap,” Porzingis wrote on X. “Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support.

“I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

Conor Ryan is a staff writer covering the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox for Boston.com, a role he has held since 2023.

Sign up for the Today newsletter

Get everything you need to know to start your day, delivered right to your inbox every morning.