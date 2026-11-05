Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft advance in Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027 selection process

Kraft and Belichick are among 15 candidates for this year's class.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft in 2022. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

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Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are once again on the shortlists in their respective categories as potential candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots, is one of five candidates in the coach category along with Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan.

Last year, the Hall of Fame had contributors, coaches, and senior players grouped together. San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig, a senior player, was selected over Kraft and Belichick, among other finalists.

The rules have since changed following backlash around Belichick’s omission. The former Patriots coach has the most Super Bowl championships of all time and is second on the coaching wins list.

The senior player category has since eliminated and the coach and contributor categories were separated. There are now 15 finalists in a given year — 13 players, one coach, and one contributor who will appear on the ballot.

Of those 15, between three and seven will be inducted. The benchmark for enshrinement is to capture 80 percent of possible votes from the 25-person selection committee.

Kraft is one of five candidates for the contributor category, along with former Canton Bulldogs owner Ralph Hay, former Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, former Commanders quarterback and front office member Doug Williams, and Fritz-Pollard alliance chairman John Wooten.

Kraft has been selected as a semifinalist 13 times. Last season was his first time advancing to the final round.

The 85-year-old Patriots owner is recovering from a recent back surgery that will cause him to miss Rob Gronkowki’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Both the coach and contributor subcommittees will meet to determine a finalist from each category.

The 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced at “NFL Honors” during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles this upcoming February. The enshrinement ceremony is set for August in Canton, Ohio.

Khari Thompson covers professional sports for Boston.com. Before joining the team in 2022, Khari covered college football for The Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Miss.

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