Gronk denies ‘upsetting’ claim that he teamed up with Turning Point for Election Day appearances

“It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait.”

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

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New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski is clarifying the circumstances surrounding his Election Day visit to New Hampshire, saying his polling place appearances were not in support of conservative political organization Turning Point USA.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Stories, the former tight end said it had been “upsetting and eye opening to see the narratives around my visit to NH on Election Day with Camille [Kostek],” his longtime partner.

Gronkowski also denied that he and Kostek are “endorsed by or affiliated with” Turning Point, the organization co-founded by the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

Gronkowski was spotted greeting voters at polling places in several New Hampshire communities Tuesday, including Goffstown, Londonderry, and Bedford, where he snapped a photo with Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte. Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of Turning Point’s political advocacy arm, posted two videos of Gronkowski posing for pictures near one of Turning Point Action’s tents outside a polling place.

The sightings prompted reports that Gronkowski was one of several celebrity guests who teamed up with Turning Point Action for a get-out-the-vote campaign in New Hampshire, but the former Patriot slammed the “false narratives” Thursday and said he was merely greeting excited fans.

“We took photos with people across the political spectrum throughout that morning,” Gronkowski wrote. “It’s disappointing to see an innocent moment stripped of context and turned into clickbait. Our message has always been and always will be to treat everyone with kindness and hope you all will do the same.”

Turning Point Action named New Hampshire as one of three states targeted under its “Commit to Chase 100 Ballots” campaign ahead of midterm elections. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Thursday his office received no credible allegations of election interference or complaints concerning celebrities who appeared at polling locations with Turning Point Action.

It was not immediately clear whether other celebrities and professional athletes who were spotted around New Hampshire on Election Day had ties to Turning Point; the organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, a Turning Point spokesperson confirmed to WBZ that Gronkowski was not affiliated with the group.

The former Patriot also said in a video posted by 7News Tuesday that he merely wanted to help encourage voter turnout.

“It’s just great to see how many people are coming out here to vote,” Gronkowski said. “It doesn’t matter what party you’re voting for — it just matters that you’re voting.”

Abby Patkin is a general assignment news reporter whose work touches on public transit, crime, health, and everything in between. She has been covering the Lindsay Clancy murder case since January 2023.

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