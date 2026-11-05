This Maine town is an uncommon holiday destination, according to ‘Today’

Every December, Santa arrives by boat.

Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Garden in Boothbay, Maine. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

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There’s a coastal town in Maine where visitors can take selfies with wooden trolls and witness Santa arrive by boat this holiday season.

It’s all happening in Boothbay, named an “uncommon holiday destination” in America during a segment of the “Today” show on Thursday.

“Most people think to visit Maine in the fall, of course, for the beautiful foliage but I will tell you Boothbay does not hibernate for the winter,” said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior editor of travel for U.S. News & World Report, during the segment.

Boothbay is full of cheer during the holidays, according to Von Tersch.

Boothbay Lights, a seven-week long holiday celebration, kicks off Nov. 13 and includes a lighted boat parade, fireworks, live music, trips on the Jolly Trolly and North Pole Express, a holiday festival, winter market, and more.

As part of the festivities, New England’s largest botanical garden, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, hosts its annual Gardens Aglow, returning this year Nov. 14 through Jan. 2.

The “enchanting” garden even features wooden trolls, Von Tersch said. It was named among the 10 best botanical gardens in America earlier this year and among the best Christmas light displays in America by U.S. News & World Report.

About Boothbay Lights, Von Tersch added, “Santa arrives on a boat, and, of course, what is Christmas in Maine without a giant tree made out of lobster buoys?”

Check out this year’s Boothbay Lights schedule.

Kristi Palma is the travel writer for Boston.com, focusing on the six New England states. She covers airlines, hotels, and things to do across Boston and New England. She is the author of the award-winning Scenic Six, a weekly travel newsletter.

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