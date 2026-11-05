More than 56,000 voted: This is the best Boston comedian, according to readers

The very funny performer that won our Best Boston Comedian bracket was probably the least expected.

Sam Reich is the winner of Boston.com's Best Boston Comedian bracket competition. Kate Elliott

1 minute to read

We have a winner.

With more than 56,000 votes cast across five rounds and two weeks, Sam Reich has been named the winner of Boston.com’s Best Boston Comedian bracket.

To call Reich’s win an upset would be an understatement. The Cambridge native — the CEO of the indie comedy streaming service Dropout and the host of its most popular show, “Game Changer” — came into the contest as a seven seed. He was widely seen as an underdog in his first matchup with “The White Lotus” Star Jennifer Coolidge, and again faced long odds against Matt LeBlanc, Bo Burnham, Jason Mantzoukas, and Amy Poehler in the finals.

But fans of Dropout, spurred on by Reich’s posts on social media, rallied around the Cambridge native for each round of voting.

“Our fans show up,” Reich said in an interview with Boston.com. “They are activatable. God bless them.”

If you’d like to read more about Reich’s journey from a high school dropout to the CEO of his own streaming company, check out our interview here.

Are you shocked by the results? Send us an email with your thoughts about which funny folks should’ve gone farther in the bracket — or which deserving comedians missed out on the bracket altogether. Your comments may show up in a future article.

Kevin Slane is a staff writer for Boston.com covering entertainment and culture. His work focuses on movie reviews, streaming guides, celebrities, and things to do in Boston. He is the author of The Queue, a weekly newsletter highlighting the best new movies and TV shows streaming now.

Sign up for the Today newsletter

Get everything you need to know to start your day, delivered right to your inbox every morning.