How Sam Reich went from high school dropout to comedy kingpin

After dropping out of BB&N at age 14, Sam Reich now runs a comedy streaming service called Dropout and hosts its most popular show. Here's how our Best Boston Comedian bracket winner got there.

Dropout CEO Sam Reich on the set of the show "Game Changer." Kate Elliott

12 minutes to read

After two weeks of voting and more than 56,000 votes cast, readers have chosen Sam Reich as the winner of Boston.com’s Best Boston Comedian bracket.

The win is a shocking one. Reich came into the contest as a seven seed, and didn’t have the same name recognition as top seeds like Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Bill Burr, and Amy Poehler, who Reich beat in the finals earlier this week.

But Reich — the CEO of indie comedy streaming service Dropout and the star of its most popular show, “Game Changer” — had the power of the internet on his side.

Fans of Dropout, spurred on by Reich’s posts on social media, rallied around the Cambridge native for each round of voting. While Dropout’s subscriber numbers are dwarfed by the likes of Netflix and HBO Max, its fans are loyal; in 2025, the company sold out Madison Square Garden for a taping of its “Dungeons and Dragons” series “Dimension 20.”

“Our fans show up,” Reich said in an interview with Boston.com. “They are activatable. God bless them.”

Finding success online is nothing new for Reich. After dropping out of Buckingham Browne & Nichols School as a teenager, he moved to New York City, where he started a sketch comedy group.

Reich’s parents, both college professors, were skeptical but supportive.

“My dad [former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich] was not crazy about me dropping out of high school,” Reich said. “I told him I wanted to be an actor. He said, ‘Sam, you’re so good at so many things, why does it need to be acting?’ I said, ‘I’m also really interested in poetry.’ He said, ‘Acting sounds good, let’s stick with the acting thing.’”

From there, Reich was hired as CollegeHumor’s first director of video in 2006. YouTube was in its infancy, and creatives like Reich were writing the rules of how to be funny online.

“It felt like the Wild West era of the internet,” Reich said. “We were all young people with arguably too much authority and an audience that was bigger than we deserved.”

After a decade-plus of dominance, the economic model for online video changed. Going viral — something Reich and co. were exceptionally good at — no longer paid the bills, thanks to Facebook and Google’s digital advertising duopoly. So Reich and his colleagues launched Dropout, a subscription-only service, in an attempt to stem the company’s losses.

When parent company IAC began considering an offer to sell CollegeHumor and Dropout to a megaconglomerate that would’ve gutted both brands in late 2019, Reich pitched IAC CEO Barry Diller a different solution: Sell CollegeHumor and Dropout to him for $0, giving Reich full creative control while letting IAC retain a minority stake.

These days, Dropout is primarily focused on unscripted, improv comedy-based shows, growing from a barebones staff back into a mid-sized streaming service that punches above its weight.

As the CEO of Dropout, Reich has continued to play a dual role, both as the onscreen host of “Game Changer” and “Make Some Noise” and as a creative director who identifies, collaborates with, and nurtures up-and-coming talent. Dropout star Jeremy Culhane joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2025, and other Dropout regulars like Brennan Lee Mulligan (co-star of Amy Poehler’s upcoming series “Dig”) and Lou Wilson (announcer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) have seen their stars rise during their time as regulars on the platform.

The dual role is one Reich has relished since his CollegeHumor days, when he directed, casted, or acted alongside future stars like Aubrey Plaza and Ben Schwartz of “Parks & Recreation;” Kumail Nanjiani of “Silicon Valley;” and former late-night host (and fellow Boston Comedian bracket competitor) Pete Holmes, who now plays a frenemy role with Reich on Dropout’s shows.

“We’ve been very lucky to be a stepping stone in people’s careers,” Reich said. “And I don’t shy away from the term ‘stepping stone’ at all. I think arguably our industry needs more stepping stones.”

Taking a short break from filming Season 9 of “Game Changer,” Reich sat down with Boston.com to discuss his improbable Best Boston Comedian win, his personal favorite funny person from the Boston area, his early days growing up in Cambridge, and what the future holds for Dropout.

Dropout CEO Sam Reich. – Kate Elliott

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

So the polls closed about an hour ago, and the voters have spoken: You have officially been named Boston’s best comedian. How does that make you feel?

Sam Reich: *laughs* I’m delighted. This is the second-best piece of voting-related information I’ve received today.

You beat Jennifer Coolidge, Bo Burnham, Matt LeBlanc, and Jason Mantzoukas. You even beat Amy Poehler in the finals!

Reich: Look, do I agree with all these decisions? I wouldn’t necessarily say I do. The fans really lost me at Me vs. Bo Burnham. That’s not a slight on Jennifer Coolidge or Matt LeBlanc, by the way. But I think Bo is not only one of the most brilliant people alive, but also fits the definition of comic – certainly better than Jennifer Coolidge or Matt LeBlanc does, but probably even better than I do.

Let’s say you didn’t win our little contest. Who would be your pick for the Best Boston Comedian?

Reich: I mean, I’m a fan of so many people on this list. Amy, of course. I’m so happy she has the podcast. It’s such a great place for her personality to come through. I’m also really excited for her new show [“Dig”].

Ayo [Edebiri], I think, is unbelievably talented. Mindy [Kaling], I went to high school with. Mindy was my brother’s prom date!

That’s wild!

Reich: She was a little bit older than me, so I was always looking up to her. But she killed it in the class plays.

Pete [Holmes], I obviously love. Mantzoukas, I love. But the person whose special sent me into a month-long existential crisis — because I don’t think I’ll ever make anything as good in my lifetime — is Bo.

I will also say I think Chris Fleming is a genius.

We saw a real outpouring of support for you from Dropout fans. I have to admit, I thought that was a possibility when I set this bracket up, but they defied even my wildest expectations. What is it about the relationship between Dropout and its fans that is so special?

Reich: To be clear: If it had been me versus Pete Holmes, I think the Dropout fandom could have very well decided that it would be funnier to give it to Pete, which was a real danger.

But yeah, something that we’ve learned about our fandom — and I say this with the mental image of “Dimension 20” selling out Madison Square Garden last year; 20,000 fans of the show crowding into that arena — is that our fans show up. They are activatable.

God bless them, you know? They’ll show up in an arena to watch people play D&D, which has never happened before in human history. Or they’ll turn me into the Boaty McBoatface of comedians, winning polls on the internet.

So this is for an article on Boston.com. We’re a general interest publication. I hate to tell you this, but I think a lot of our readers aren’t familiar with you or with Dropout.

Reich: *laughs* I’d imagine that’s true.

So I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, and probably need to rewind a little bit. To set the stage, to provide some larger context, and to fill in some of the backstory for those who don’t know you: Sam, where are you from?

Reich: *laughs* That is a very well-researched question there, Kevin. I’ve actually never answered this, so I’m excited to give you a world exclusive.

My birth certificate says Medford. I grew up in Cambridge, just outside of Harvard Square.

I did spend a few years living at 61 Clarendon Street, just off the Back Bay stop, as I was trying to get my acting slash entertainment career off the ground.

I dropped out of high school, and was there for two-ish years before I moved to New York. But I spent the lion’s share of my formative years in and around Boston.

So you dropped out of BB&N [Buckingham Browne & Nichols School], moved to New York as a teenager and started a sketch comedy group. How did your parents, two college professors, feel about that?

Reich: I’m deeply indebted to both my parents for all sorts of reasons. My dad [former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich] was not crazy about me dropping out of high school. I told him I wanted to be an actor. He said, “Sam, you’re so good at so many things, why does it need to be acting?” I said, “I’m also really interested in poetry.” He said, “Acting sounds good, let’s stick with the acting thing.”

So I dropped out of BB&N. The prep school environment, the hyper-academic environment, didn’t suit me super well as an artsy kid. I think my parents imagined that I might decide to go to college at some point, but I just wasn’t the kind of kid for whom formal education was the route to self-actualization. Luckily the experiment started to pay off pretty quickly in the sense that I was hired by CollegeHumor by the time I was 20 or 21.

I think that level of acceptance for someone pursuing a career in the arts is rarer in other parts of the country, but you see it a lot in the Boston area.

Reich: It’s true. Something that I will give Boston a lot of credit for, is that it not only has a thriving art scene, but it has a collection of people who take art pretty seriously. I grew up spitting distance from the A.R.T. [American Repertory Theater]. Boy oh boy, what an institution to grow up in the shadow of. There was brilliant stuff going on there all the time.

Both Dropout and CollegeHumor have been great incubators of up-and-coming talent. I remember reading an interview with Aubrey Plaza where she said she was “forever indebted” to you because acting in CollegeHumor’s short videos are what got her an agent. Do you feel a sense of pride when you see collaborators flourish?

Reich: There’s a lot of people who have come through CollegeHumor and through Dropout over the years. I think they are responsible for their own successes, certainly more than I am or CollegeHumor or Dropout is. Aubrey’s one. I love Aubrey. It’s been wonderful to see her meteoric rise to fame. Ben Schwartz came through CollegeHumor. Kumail Nanjiani came through the company. Pete Holmes. Believe it or not, I directed one of John Mulaney’s first “Oh, Hello” videos with Nick Kroll. And then much more recently, Jeremy Culhane has now joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.”

We’ve been very lucky to be a stepping stone in people’s careers. And I don’t shy away from the term “stepping stone” at all. I think arguably our industry needs more stepping stones. If you’ll forgive this terminology, there isn’t really a thriving middle class of comedy. It’s kind of feast or famine.

And yet I’m also proud to say that I think the folks who are now performing on Dropout regularly are stars in their own right. You would not believe what it’s like going out in public with the stars of Dropout at this point, in terms of how they’re mobbed by fans.

Dropout CEO and “Game Changer” host Sam Reich. – Kate Elliott

For our readers who are less familiar with Dropout, what is the shared DNA that almost all of Dropout’s programming has?

Reich: Dropout is a few things. Some of them are on purpose, and some of them are kind of an accident.

We are comedy first and foremost. With Comedy Central and Adult Swim being swallowed up by HBO Max, there are fewer brands out there that are purely comedy, and that’s what we are.

The lion’s share of what we do is unscripted and improv-based, and so there is a sense of spontaneity or sport in Dropout content.

And then also, since we’re talking about Massachusetts, we are super progressive. That’s a little bit more of an accident.

Take “Dimension 20,” which is our D&D show. We set out to make the funniest D&D show, and what we heard back from people when we released it is that we had made the most diverse D&D show. And all we do is work with the funniest people around us here in California. That happens to mean that there’s a lot of representation on our platform, which isn’t true of the industry overall. So we’re proud of that fact as well.

To give people who don’t subscribe to Dropout a bit of an on-ramp, is there a freely available episode or a clip you can recommend that quintessentially captures the Dropout vibe?

Reich: If you go on our YouTube channel, there’s lots of free content you can check out. Right now, one of our most popular shows is the show that I host, “Game Changer.” There’s free episodes that you can watch in their entirety on YouTube, and there are all sorts of short clips that you can watch on social media as well.

If you just saw me win Best Boston Comedian and want to watch me get taken down a peg, I encourage you to go watch Pete Holmes roast me. And maybe that’ll make you feel better about how my ego has been checked.

You’re also known for running Dropout very ethically. For subscribers, you rarely raise prices and you encourage password sharing. And you engage in profit-sharing for everyone involved in Dropout, even people who merely auditioned for a role but didn’t get cast. In an era where rapacious capitalism is tolerated or even encouraged, why go the other way?

Reich: Apart from any moral and ethical decision, we think that there is a real business advantage to being everyone’s favorite company.

Comedy is an industry that’s led largely by being pro-social and being a good personality. And by being everyone’s favorite shop around to work with and work for, if we’re talking about profit sharing, that just means talented people are going to be all the more excited about showing up to work for us.

To use Jeremy [Culhane] as an example, he’s on “Saturday Night Live.” And he is flying back and forth between LA and New York all the time just to be able to continue to work with us while he is also on the biggest comedy show on network television. So, we need to create an environment that’s conducive to those kinds of vibes if we want to keep that level of talent around.

On the customer side of things, it’s the same thinking. If you’re Netflix or HBO or companies like it, maybe you can thrive a little bit more by embracing dystopian capitalist practices. But we’re a small-ish comedy brand. We are going to win on charm. We’re going to win by meaning something to people.

Now, it just so happens that I personally could not run any other kind of company, because of a combination of the stock that I come from, as well as where I personally will dig in my heels in terms of business practices. Which is perhaps why a publicly traded company — or a company that is as ferocious business-wise as Netflix — will probably not end up hiring me at any point.

So in terms of me leading this particular company and doing well by it? I just find myself in the right position at the right time, and it’s all working out very well.

Looking to the future, do you have any additional goals for Dropout?

Reich: We certainly have ambitions that might surprise you, whether it’s creating our first feature film, which is something we’re thinking strongly about, or creating our first game. We did a Kickstarter earlier this year for Game Changer Home Edition, which was hugely successful, and we have plans to expand upon that game.

Mostly what we’re focused on is making the best possible programming, both our hit programming and new programming – and featuring many of the folks in this bracket, by the way.

I honestly think this poll is a terrific metaphor for the approach I take to my career overall: I just keep pushing where I feel the warmth. You make it from round one, to round two, to round three, and you surprise yourself every time.

At Dropout, we have always done the next obvious thing, or the next thing where we’re feeling the warmth, whatever that may be.

Kevin Slane is a staff writer for Boston.com covering entertainment and culture. His work focuses on movie reviews, streaming guides, celebrities, and things to do in Boston. He is the author of The Queue, a weekly newsletter highlighting the best new movies and TV shows streaming now.

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