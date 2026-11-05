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How to snag $4 lift tickets at this New Hampshire ski destination
By Kristi Palma,5 days ago
The deeply discounted tickets are good for a single day in December.
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Prices are going way down at a ski destination in New Hampshire for a single day in December.
Those interested can purchase the discounted tickets at the King Pine booth at the inaugural Snowvana Ski Show at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough Nov. 6-8. After that, the tickets will be for sale online beginning on