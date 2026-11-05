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How to snag $4 lift tickets at this New Hampshire ski destination

By Kristi Palma,

5 days ago

The deeply discounted tickets are good for a single day in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkuyL_1GnlEsKM00
King Pine Ski Resort in Madison, N.H. King Pine Ski Resort

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Prices are going way down at a ski destination in New Hampshire for a single day in December.

Those interested can purchase the discounted tickets at the King Pine booth at the inaugural Snowvana Ski Show at the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough Nov. 6-8. After that, the tickets will be for sale online beginning on

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