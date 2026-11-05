Drake Maye talks early season struggles, the art of the deep ball, and Regina Pizzeria with Julian Edelman

The Patriots' quarterback spoke about the things he appreciates living in New England, and the secrets behind his downfield success.

Drake Maye jogs off the field after the Patriots' win against the Dolphins in Miami on Nov. 1. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

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Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman interviewed New England quarterback Drake Maye on Fox Sports’ “Gronk and Jules Show” ahead of New England’s matchup with Green Bay on Sunday.

They touched on a range of topics including trust between quarterbacks and receivers, the art of throwing the deep ball, and a few of the things that Maye appreciates most about living in New England.

The 1-on-1 interview lasted about 20 minutes. On Wednesday, Maye told reporters that he used to wear a t-shirt with Edelman’s co-host Rob Gronkowski’s No. 87 jersey to school while he was growing up.

Gronkowki, who will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, made a brief appearance on the show after the Maye interview.

From early season struggles to Seaport steakhouses, Maye and Edelman covered a decent amount of ground. Here are a few takeaways from the conversation.

The art of the deep ball

Last season, Maye established himself as one of the most accurate deep ball throwers in the NFL. He he led the league in completion percentage (72 percent) and yards per completion (8.9) en route to finishing second in the MVP voting.

This season, according to Next Gen Stats, Maye is second in the league in average completed air yards (7.5), trailing only Lamar Jackson. He is also fifth in completions of 40-plus yards.

Edelman asked the quarterback what his secret is. Letting the ball ride instead of trying to force a “moonball” and putting in extra time with receivers after practice were two key factors.

“In college we were big on throwing over the shoulder, and throwing deep balls over the shoulder, and kind of letting them come right over the top and on the outside,” Maye said. “I’ve realized that it’s something that you really have to work on.”

“After practice, I love just throwing to those guys on the side whether it’s 10-15 yards, just throw them ones on the right it’s going to tail a little more right and on the left it’s going to tail a little more inside. Just kind of learning those little things and doing them after practice so those guys can get a feel for it.”

Embracing the cold weather

One of the things that Maye appreciates most about living in New England is watching the leaves change color.

The North Carolina native said he has learned to embrace the cold weather in this region while playing for the Patriots.

“I think it’s pretty sweet when the leaves start turning,” Maye said. “You get that kind of fall football weather, the classic New England fall day. It’s hard to beat. I appreciate that on the drives home or drives in in the morning. It’s something you take for granted.”

“Also, I appreciate when the snow is on the trees, kind of embracing the snow environment, the home games, the snow on the trees when you’re driving home. The light, it shines, and the snow gives you a little bit of daylight almost as you’re driving home.”

Maye has spoken in the past about his affinity for milkshakes. Edelman told him to go check out Crescent Ridge in Sharon. The quarterback listed a few favorite restaurants that he enjoys.

“I love going to some spots in the city, whether that’s Mooo…. some of the Seaport ones, those guys are great. Some Italian, Capri has been great. A lot of places in Boston I try to [enjoy]. I think Regina’s pizza is always big right there in Boston, so try to check out some pizza and some of the Boston [places].”

Persevering through early struggles

The Patriots have won four of their past five games after beginning the season 1-2.

Maye had some early struggles with interceptions, and the team was blown out against the Jaguars in Week 3 before toppling the Bills in Week 4.

The Patriots look like a “completely different team” now, Edelman told Maye. Trust and confidence have been important factors in the turnaround, the quarterback said.

“I think you’ve got to realize that turning over the football is not going to help win games,” Maye said. “I think you realize that the work you put in week in and week out is going to come to light at some point throughout the season and realizing that work that you put in and the preparation is going to end up paying off.

“It’s not losing sight of that and not trying to change things up, just trusting in my teammates. I think the biggest thing is confidence in each other.”

What it takes to earn Maye’s trust

Edelman famously built a rapport with Tom Brady that allowed the former 7th-round pick to get opportunities he might not have been able to obtain otherwise.

He asked Maye what it takes for a receiver to earn his trust on the football field.

“I think one of the biggest things is throughout the week, wanting to know about the plan, wanting to know ‘Hey, on this play, what are you thinking? Hey in this coverage what are you thinking? When do you want my eyes to come back to you?'”

“I think it’s asking questions throughout the week about the plan, to see when it comes to life on gameday that we’ve talked about it and went over it. I think it’s just banking reps in practice. You try to earn it every day in practice.”

Khari Thompson covers professional sports for Boston.com. Before joining the team in 2022, Khari covered college football for The Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Miss.

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