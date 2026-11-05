‘Louisa was counting on you’: Family of transportation planner killed in bike crash addresses City Council

Louisa Gag's family called on the Boston City Council to honor her legacy by doing more to improve street safety.

Louisa Gag's family, (left to right) Steve, Emily, and Laura Gag, walk out of the Boston City Council chamber as attendees stand and applaud following their remarks on street safety. Erin Clark/Boston Globe Staff

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The family of a city transportation planner and bicycle safety advocate who died while biking in Mission Hill over the summer addressed the Boston City Council Wednesday. They urged councilors to take “concrete steps” to make Boston’s streets safer and to hold the Wu administration accountable for policy improvements.

Louisa Gag died at the age of 36 when she was struck by a truck on July 9 on Tremont Street near Roxbury Crossing. Gag worked as a policy fellow for Mayor Michelle Wu when she was a City Council member, then held multiple roles with the nonprofit LivableStreets Alliance. Gag began working for the city as a transportation planner in 2022.

Gag’s death sparked outcry from residents and other street safety advocates, who demanded that the administration increase its efforts to prevent similar incidents.

Emily Gag, Louisa’s older sister, addressed the City Council at the beginning of the body’s weekly meeting. Her parents, Laura and Steve, stood solemnly behind her. At times they appeared to be fighting back emotions. The comments came a day before a planned City Council hearing that will focus on cyclist and pedestrian safety.

The lives of the Gag family were “changed forever” when Louisa died, her sister said. The support they received was “both overwhelming and inspiring.”

Louisa Gag.

Friends, coworkers, and the wider cycling community raised more than $100,000 in Louisa’s honor. The family is planning to distribute these dollars to 10 Boston-based organizations that have been part of the Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition, Emily said.

“Vision Zero” is a systematic framework for approaching street safety that views traffic deaths as preventable. Boston’s “Vision Zero” initiative seeks to eliminate fatal and serious traffic crashes in the city by 2030.

While Emily acknowledged the support many councilors expressed after her sister’s death, she said that the body can and should be doing more to advance Louisa’s legacy.

“We are here today to ask you to turn that support into action and make good on your commitments too. Your public statements, social media posts, and hearing orders have been well-intentioned, but they are not concrete steps and they have not produced meaningful action towards achieving the city’s Vision Zero goals,” she said.

These goals are not impossible, Emily said. She praised Somerville’s “Safe Streets” ordinance, which officials passed in 2024. The ordinance codified and accelerated street safety work that Somerville officials had been engaged in since officially adopting a “Vision Zero” framework in 2017.

Somerville has gone four years without a traffic death, and serious injuries are now rare, according to a recent Boston Globe report.

“Boston can achieve this too,” Emily said, as she praised Somerville’s leaders for achieving “functional Vision Zero.”

Boston City Councilor Enrique Pepén wipes away tears after the family of Louisa Gag addressed councilors. – Erin Clark/Boston Globe Staff

In the wake of Louisa’s death, councilors filed an ordinance that would mandate the annual reporting of streets projects. A public hearing on this measure is scheduled for Nov. 19. Emily urged councilors to attend the hearing and pass the ordinance before the end of 2026.

“This is not controversial, and has worked in neighboring cities,” she said.

During the council’s most recent budget season, officials “nearly cut” a number of staff positions within the city’s streets cabinet. These cuts would have directly impacted Louisa and her colleagues, Emily said, as she pleaded with councilors not to “make a mistake like this again.”

The best way to honor Louisa’s legacy, Emily said, is to do what she would have done: set a goal, make a plan, and “get to work, with a spirit of joy and collaboration.”

“The people of this city put you in those seats because there is a job to do, and they believe you can do it. They are counting on you to keep everyone safe on Boston’s streets,” she said to the council. “The people in this room are counting on you. We are counting on you. Louisa was counting on you.”

Staff Writer

Ross Cristantiello, a general assignment news reporter for Boston.com since 2022, covers local politics, crime, the environment, and more.

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