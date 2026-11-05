U.S. Marshals arrest Massachusetts juvenile fugitive wanted for Boston double murder

“We hope today’s apprehension brings some measure of comfort to the victims’ families and moves them one step closer to justice.”

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A juvenile fugitive wanted on two counts of murder was arrested Wednesday, the Massachusetts District of the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a release.

The juvenile, who was apprehended without incident in Foxborough, was wanted in connection with a May 24, 2025, double homicide in Boston.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 24, 2025, Boston Police officers responded to a shooting in the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where one was pronounced dead and the other later succumbed to his injuries, officials said. The victims were identified as Walter Wilkens, 36, of Quincy, Massachusetts, and Anthony McIntosh, 66, of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, officials said an arrest warrant was issued out of Suffolk Superior Court on two counts of murder and one firearms-related charge in connection with the double homicide. Law enforcement officers from several agencies made the arrest in Foxborough the same day without incident, transporting the fugitive to Boston.

The fugitive’s identity is not being released because he is a minor, officials said.

“This arrest demonstrates the exceptional collaboration and unwavering commitment of our law enforcement partners to holding those accused of violent crimes accountable and protecting the communities we serve,” said Dennis Matulewicz, Attorney General-designated U.S. Marshal for the District of Massachusetts. “While no arrest can undo the tragic loss of two lives, we hope today’s apprehension brings some measure of comfort to the victims’ families and moves them one step closer to justice.”