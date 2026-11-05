Police search for woman, 23, missing from Boston

Sreeja Koya was last seen around 9:45 p.m. leaving her residence in the area of Edison Green in Dorchester.

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The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing this week.

Sreeja Koya was last seen Monday around 9:45 p.m. leaving her residence in the area of Edison Green in Dorchester, police said in a release.

Koya is described as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 Indian woman, with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, police said.

She may be in the area of Carson Beach or Harbor Point, authorities said.

Police are actively working to locate Koya and encourage anyone with information to call 911 or District C-11 Detectives at 617-343-4335.

Community members can also submit tips anonymously at 1-800-494-8477 (TIPS) or via the department’s website.

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