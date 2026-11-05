BPD looking for bicyclist they say assaulted pedestrian after verbal altercation

After the argument, the suspect allegedly chased after the victim and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

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The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s help to identify an individual wanted in an ongoing assault and battery investigation in Back Bay.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 8, officers responded to a radio call for an assault and battery in progress near 30 Dalton Street, police said in a release.

The victim told officers he was involved in a verbal altercation with a bicyclist riding on the sidewalk. After the argument, the suspect allegedly chased after the victim and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect also took photos and videos of the victim on the ground, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered not life-threatening. The incident remains under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact District B-4 Detectives at 617-343-5619. Community members can also submit tips anonymously at 1-800-494-8477 (TIPS) or via the department’s website.