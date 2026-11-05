What Boston meteorologists are saying about ‘widespread soaking rainfall’ into the weekend

"More showers Saturday night into early Sunday."

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National Weather Service: ‘Periods of heavy rain Friday & Friday night, may result in rainfall totals of 2-4 inches across RI & Southeast MA.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Rain is on the way Friday-Friday night and it will be heaviest in SE MA where a FLOOD WATCH has been posted.’

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Localized 4″+ in SE Mass still on the table with localized flooded out roads possible.’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Heavy rain possible at times, especially Southeast Mass.’

1DegreeOutside: ‘Humid & active Friday in parts of New England’

Boston forecast today

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

56°Rain this morning

High 57°Low 49°

RealFeel® 52 ° F

Humidity 93%

Precipitation 69%

Wind 6 MPH NNW

Visibility 10MI

Boston forecast this week