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Boston
What Boston meteorologists are saying about ‘widespread soaking rainfall’ into the weekend
By Heather AlterisioJack Pickell,3 days ago
"More showers Saturday night into early Sunday."
1 minute to read
National Weather Service: ‘Periods of heavy rain Friday & Friday night, may result in rainfall totals of 2-4 inches across RI & Southeast MA.’
Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Rain is on the way Friday-Friday night and it will be heaviest in SE MA where a FLOOD WATCH has been posted.’
Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Localized 4″+ in SE Mass still on the table with localized flooded out roads possible.’
Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Heavy rain possible at times, especially Southeast Mass.’
1DegreeOutside: ‘Humid & active Friday in parts of New England’
Boston forecast today
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Boston, MA
56°Rain this morning
High 57°Low 49°
- RealFeel® 52° F
- Humidity 93%
- Precipitation 69%
- Wind 6 MPH NNW
- Visibility 10MI
Boston forecast this week
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