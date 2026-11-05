Could housing replace the pigeon-filled lots near Chelsea’s Market Basket?

A master plan for the Mystic Mall property calls for 162 residential apartments and a mix of commercial uses.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez with a view of what could be housing and not an empty parking lot in Chelsea. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

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“It’s a tale of two cities.”

Or, at least, that is how Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez puts it.

In 1973, Chelsea had a massive fire that wiped out a large portion of the city, including where a Market Basket sits today.

Decades later, you have one side of the Tobin Bridge with a mix of dense neighborhoods and vibrancy. And on the other side, as Maltez says, “a lot of parking lots.”

“It is a lot of underutilized properties, in my opinion,” he recently told Boston.com.

Outside of Market Basket in particular, “there are two parcels where currently there are a lot of pigeons,” Maltez said. “It’s not bringing a lot of value to them or us.”

So, a year ago, the city began talks with Market Basket and other property owners in the area. The city asked the beloved supermarket chain if it would consider bringing more development there.

In return, Market Basket came back in September with a conceptual plan to build 162 apartments in two mixed-use buildings with structured parking, and three additional retail buildings, on its 30-acre Chelsea property. The property is adjacent to Chelsea’s commuter rail station and the Silver Line.

Zoning changes

But that work did not happen overnight.

It is a hard time to build, with high interest rates, construction costs, and labor challenges. So Chelsea did three things over the course of the last year to spark development.

First, the City Council passed the West Chelsea Mixed-Use Overlay District, which allows certain uses by right so developers do not have to go through a lengthy special-permit process.

Second, the city addressed its inclusionary-zoning requirement. Beforehand, the city required developers to designate 15% of a project’s total units as affordable.

In June, the City Council shifted to a tiered system determined by a project’s size and reduced the payment-in-lieu fee for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to $275,000 per required affordable unit. Under the new rules, Chelsea’s inclusionary-housing requirements generally apply to developments with 10 or more units.

In the West Chelsea Mixed-Use Overlay District, however, which includes the Market Basket property, the new requirements apply to developments with 100 or more units. Rental projects in the district must make either 10% of their units affordable at 80% of the area median income or 7% affordable at 60% of the area median income.

Lastly, Maltez said the city wanted to become a partner in development and is working to provide tax incentives when it enters agreements with property owners.

Market Basket enters the chat

A conceptual site plan for the proposed development surrounding the Chelsea Market Basket. Courtesy DSM Realty

Part of that work involves re-envisioning the Mystic Mall, where Market Basket recently completed a 20,000-square-foot expansion for its MB Spirits store.

“We’re in love with it,” Maltez said. “Our City Council is in love with it. Our entire community is in love with it.”

However, city officials had to reshape the narrative, including convincing residents that investment in Chelsea means more funding for schools, police, and fire services. Maltez said the city cannot bring in additional services without attracting investment.

Since the city made the changes, more developers have reached out to say they are looking at Chelsea.

However, it’s still unclear when shovels will hit the ground.

In a normal environment, Maltez said he thinks it would happen quickly — but that is just not the reality.

“I think regardless of the headwinds, regardless of what’s happening outside of Chelsea, we are working as hard as we can to make sure this dream becomes a reality,” he said.

Beth Treffeisen is a general assignment reporter for Boston.com, focusing on local news, crime, and business in the New England region.

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