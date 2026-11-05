Robert Kraft will miss Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots HOF ceremony after back surgery

"As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony."

Robert Kraft prior to a Patriots-Bills game in October. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

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Why Robert Kraft won’t be at Rob Gronkowski’s induction ceremony: Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on Saturday (1 p.m.) in a ceremony at Patriot Place Plaza.

There will be one conspicuous absence: Robert Kraft.

The Patriots’ owner recently had back surgery, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss, and has been instructed to rest by doctors. Since Kraft, 85, has been told to stay off his feet, he will not be there for Gronkowski’s ceremony.

“As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony,” Kraft told Reiss on Thursday.

Gronkowski was elected to the team’s Hall of Fame in April in the first year of eligibility. Kraft tried to take a humorous line when discussing his circumstances in reference to Gronkowski’s own injury history (which included multiple back surgeries).

“I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day. But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again,” he said, per Reiss.

Gronkowski helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls, totaling 521 regular season receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown catches while with New England.

Trivia: While Robert Kraft has become much more known for his ownership of the Patriots and (to a lesser extent) the Revolution, the original local sports team that he owned played what sport?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Its star was a Czech-American.

Scores and schedules:

The Celtics defeated the Bucks 109-102 on Wednesday. Boston will face the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday at 7 p.m. in the NBA Cup.

Tonight, the Bruins face the Penguins in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Revolution face Orlando City SC in the regular season finale on the road at 4 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots host the Packers at 4:25 p.m.

More from Boston.com:

Why are so many high school football teams canceling games? Here’s what we found.

Will the Bruins enter the Nikita Kucherov sweepstakes?

UMass gets a home FBS win: The Minutemen got their first win over an FBS opponent at home since 2021 on Wednesday (ending a 20-game losing streak in such circumstances), downing Ball State in overtime.

Another legend retires from international soccer: Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his international career with Portugal.

On this day: In 2017, Mass. native Shalane Flanagan became the first U.S. women’s winner in the New York City Marathon since 1977.

Daily highlight: Jude Bellingham scored an “extraordinarily stylish equalizer” for Real Madrid in their eventual Champions League win on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Tennis (Boston Lobsters)

Hayden Bird is a sports staff writer for Boston.com, where he has worked since 2016. He covers all things sports in New England.

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