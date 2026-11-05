The MBTA is the most affordable subway ride in the country, study shows

The T’s $2.40 one-way fare is also among the most affordable in the world, the research found.

Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe, File

1 minute to read

The MBTA may be a mixed bag of weird, wonderful, and wonky, but being a loyal rider can have its perks, according to a new study.

In fact, the T has the most affordable one-way fares of any metro system in the U.S. and is also among the most affordable around the world, research from online remittance service Remitly shows.

At $2.40 for a single subway ride, regular T fares cost just 1.21% of the average daily wage of $198 in Boston, according to Remitly, which pulled data from the World Bank and compared 94 transit systems worldwide. That puts the MBTA at the 10th most affordable one-way fare in the world, earning Boston a place of honor.

And before MBTA naysayers start pointing to the transit system’s prolonged shutdowns and unreliable service, Remitly noted that its affordability analysis is “a reflection of financial value rather than quality of service, which has not been assessed.”

Remitly’s research found that the world’s cheapest single subway ticket could be found in Venezuela’s Caracas Metro, where a one-way ride costs the equivalent of about 2 U.S. cents. The most expensive ride, by contrast, would be the $7.22 one-way fare aboard Switzerland’s Lausanne Metro.

In addition to its base $2.40 subway fare, the T also offers discounted rates for children, seniors, people with certain disabilities, riders receiving state assistance, and others.

“Affordability and ease of use are two things that move people towards utilizing public transportation,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said last July.

Eng, also the state’s interim transportation secretary, added: “It is my hope for more people to get onboard and to enjoy the transportation possibilities that the MBTA can offer through its network.”

Abby Patkin is a general assignment news reporter whose work touches on public transit, crime, health, and everything in between. She has been covering the Lindsay Clancy murder case since January 2023.

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