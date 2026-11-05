Breaking down the 2026 Massachusetts electorate

Nearly every demographic group swung more blue this cycle, when looking at the U.S. Senate race, with the exception of the 65-and-older group.

A dog sits beside its owner as he fills out his ballot at East Boston High School on Election Day. Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

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Amid overwhelming nationwide success for the Democratic Party on Tuesday, every major demographic group of Massachusetts voters analyzed by The New York Times favored the Democrats, specifically when looking at the U.S. Senate race.

Yes, the rumors are true: Massachusetts is still a Democratic stronghold.

The estimates come in the aftermath of landslide victories for Democratic Sen. Ed Markey and Gov. Maura Healey in the two major races of the cycle.

The Times produced its estimates based on interviews, voter files, precinct-level data, and more. The Massachusetts estimates focused solely on the Senate race between Markey and Republican John Deaton.

Even within one of the bluest states in the country, the data showed that nearly every single demographic group swung even more Democratic in the Senate race compared to the 2024 presidential election. The lone exception was the 65-and-older age demographic, which moved five points to the right, according to the Times.

Older voters generally shift less between elections, according to the Times.

When the entire electorate swung eight points to the right in the 2024 election, the over-65 group only moved two points in that direction. This marked the lowest swing of all age demographics, while this age group had the largest percentage of Democratic voters, according to the Times.

Of all age demographics in this cycle, the under-30 age group was the most Democratic, with 71 percent of the group backing Markey. But these voters made up a lower percentage of the electorate compared to 2024 and 2020, according to Times data.

The Times estimated that 12 percent of the electorate was under-30 voters, which was two percentage points lower than in 2024 and four percentage points lower than in 2020.

The major demographic groups that broke toward the Democratic candidate the most compared to 2024 were Hispanic voters (+22) and voters younger than 30 (+23), according to the Times.

In the more granular data, nonwhite voters under the age of 30 swung 26 points toward Democrats, while men under 44 swung 24 points, according to the Times.

Black voters showed the strongest Democratic support of any racial group, with 84 percent backing Markey. Just over 70 percent of Hispanic and Asian voters cast ballots for the incumbent Democrat, while white voters followed at 61 percent, according to the Times.

Women in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly voted blue, with just shy of 70 percent casting a ballot for Markey in contrast to 58 percent of men, according to the Times.

Voters with a degree also continued the trend of voting blue in droves. Nearly three-quarters of voters with a postgraduate degree voted blue in the Senate race, and two-thirds of voters with any college degree voted that way, according to the Times.

Brendan is a general assignment reporter for Boston.com, covering crime, education, courts, and more.

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