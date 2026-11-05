Meet Logan Airport’s first ‘Voice of Logan’ — an East Arlington pipefitter

Christopher Donisi won a monthslong Massport contest that drew more than 6,000 audition videos and 35,000 votes.

Chris Donisi of East Arlington, shown here in a screenshot from his audition tape, was named the new "Voice of Logan." (Courtesy of Massport)

2 minutes to read

A pipefitter from East Arlington will soon be greeting travelers at Boston Logan International Airport — in a voice Massport hopes will sound unmistakably Boston.

Christopher Donisi was named the first “Voice of Logan” on Thursday, capping a monthslong contest to find a voice for the airport. The role is unpaid. His recorded greetings and announcements are expected to begin playing in mid-November, just in time for the holiday travel rush.

Massport CEO Rich Davey broke the news live on Kiss 108’s “Billy and Lisa in the Morning Show.” Donisi, who has a natural baritone, was caught off guard.

“Oh my goodness! I am just so shocked,” he told Davey on the air. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Davey described him as “a pipefitter with pipes” and said the roughly 43 million passengers who move through Logan each year will know exactly where they’ve landed the moment they hear him.

More than 6,000 people from across Massachusetts submitted audition videos for the job. Each contestant read a script packed with local touchstones, from lobster rolls and North End cannoli to Gloucester sea air and Fenway Park’s Green Monster. Donisi advanced to the final eight, and about 35,000 votes were cast to choose the winner.

Donisi said his mother urged him to enter.

“You always gotta follow your dreams, but you also gotta follow your mother’s dreams,” he told hosts Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan.

The contest launched in September and drew national attention. Jimmy Fallon mentioned it on “The Tonight Show,” and Ben Affleck read the audition script during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Boston Bruins players and other local personalities also submitted unofficial entries.

Until now, Logan’s announcements have typically been recorded by anonymous voices or public officials. Massport hoped a local voice would give the airport more local flavor.

Donisi acknowledged having a few nerves but said he plans to enjoy the experience. “It was just a wild, crazy ride that came in hot,” he said of the whirlwind contest.

Massport plans to formally introduce Donisi at an 11 a.m. press conference at the airport Thursday.

Annie Jonas is a Community writer at Boston.com. She was previously a local editor at Patch and a freelancer at the Financial Times.

Sign up for the Today newsletter

Get everything you need to know to start your day, delivered right to your inbox every morning.