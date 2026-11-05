Plus: Christmas is coming to New England's top destinations.

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I have a whole new appreciation for cranberries after learning how they’re grown and harvested during a recent tour at Hall’s Cape Cod Cranberries in Harwich. I’m taking you to the bog this week with the eighth-generation cranberry growers who have been at it since 1816.

Plus, Christmas is coming and a Maine destination is giving big European vibes during the holidays. I’m also sharing info about the Rhode Island Christmas Festival, an adults-only getaway in Vermont named among the best on the planet in 2027, a limited-time airfare sale on winter travel, and more.

Take a Cape Cod tour where cranberry harvesting began

“I don’t think there’s anything prettier than the bog,” Alan Hall told me as we walked his cranberry bog in Harwich, filled with 30,000 pounds of brilliant red berries floating beneath the blue sky. The Hall family was the first to cultivate cranberries in the 19th century. Find out more about their family legacy and bog tours.

A Vermont getaway is one of the most incredible in the world

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that Oprah considers among her favorites, keeps racking up the praise: It was just named among the best accommodations on the planet in 2027 by Fodor’s Travel.

This Maine town feels like a European Christmas

Kennebunkport, Maine has strong European vibes at Christmastime, according to Conde Nast Traveler. Its annual Christmas Prelude returns this year Dec. 3-13 and includes festive trolley rides, candlelit Victorian mansion tours, and more.

Travel tips

Are you facing a prolonged stay in the city? Four Seasons Hotel Boston just unveiled apartment-style suites for travelers who need accommodations for at least a month.

The Rhode Island Christmas Festival will take place Nov. 21-22 at the West Warwick Civic Center, including 150 local vendors, entertainment, and food trucks. Admission and parking is free.

The 29th annual Holly Folly in Provincetown, billed as the nation’s largest and oldest LGBTQ+ holiday celebration, takes place during every weekend in December and includes a holiday market, live performances, shopping experiences, and more.

Deals and steals

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Southwest just launched a four-day winter sale that includes holiday travel, with one-way airfare starting at $59. The deal ends Nov. 5.

Enjoy New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee during a midweek escape (Sunday through Thursday) at Fireside Inn & Suites Guilford. Stay three nights by Dec. 30 and get a fourth night free when booking with the code STAY3GET1.

Looking for a lunch deal in the city? Snag a $15 barbecue lunch special Mondays through Fridays until 5 p.m. at Reunion BBQ in Boston’s South End.

Spending time in the city this month? Check out these 10 free things to do in Boston in November.

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo I took recently of Pleasant Road Beach in Harwich.

Where have you traveled lately? Please share your photos by sending them to [email protected] and they may be featured in an upcoming Scenic Six newsletter.

Whether you’re traveling this week or planning your next escape, enjoy the journey.

Kristi Palma is the travel writer for Boston.com, focusing on the six New England states. She covers airlines, hotels, and things to do across Boston and New England. She is the author of the award-winning Scenic Six, a weekly travel newsletter.