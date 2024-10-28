Open in App
    Boston

    How well do you know the 2024 Mass. ballot questions?

    By Boston.com,

    2 days ago

    Test your knowledge on the drivers and potential impacts of the five questions.

    This year, the five Mass. ballot questions revolve around the following topics: the state auditor, MCAS, rideshare drivers, psychedelics, and tipped minimum wage. But do you really know what these questions entail?

    Take our Boston.com ballot quiz to test your knowledge and stay informed on the issues you’ll be voting on in November.

