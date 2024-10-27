Patriots vs. Jets live updates: Patriots post upset win over Jets

Rhamondre Stevenson converted on a 4th-and-1 rush from 1 yard out to give New England a lead with 22 seconds left.

Drake Maye was injured near the end of the first quarter while scrambling for a first down. Photo by Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

UPDATE: New England’s chances of bouncing back on Sunday has taken a major hit.

Jerod Mayo confirmed during a conversation with CBS at halftime that rookie QB Drake Maye is out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Jets due to a head injury.

Maye suffered the head injury late in the first quarter, with the QB injured off a hit from Jets LB Jamien Sherwood while scrambling on an 18-yard scramble. Jacoby Brissett is now in at QB for New England.

More updates from Sunday’s game will be available below.

The spiraling, 1-6, Patriots will look to right the ship Sunday when they host the Jets in Foxborough.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS, and you can also listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The hopes of a successful season in New England might just be snuffed out at this stage of the season. But a strong performance Sunday would be critical for head coach Jerod Mayo, especially after a week in which his postgame comments in London have led to backtracking, player retorts, and plenty of additional distractions.

Drake Maye and New England’s offense have continued to make strides since the rookie was named the team’s QB1 two weeks ago. But the Patriots’ defense has severely regressed over that same stretch, with New England relinquishing 170-plus rushing yards in three consecutive games.

Even with New England’s evident struggles this season, things have also gone south for the 2-5 Jets, who have lost four games in a row. Aaron Rodgers has labored as of late for New York. But the future Hall of Famer did submit arguably his best performance of the season (27-of-35, 281 yards, two touchdowns) against the Patriots in a Week 3 win.

As the Patriots try to get back in the win column, Khari Thompson has a look at five things to watch for during Sunday’s game, while Chad Finn has his Unconventional Preview posted.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s game, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

LIVE UPDATES

4:09: Patriots beat the Jets, 25-22. A gutsy win for New England, and an embarrassing loss for New York.

4:01: Patriots respond. Stevenson runs it in. 25-22 Patriots with 22 seconds left.

What a response.

4:00: Boutte with the catch. 4th and 1 for New England.

3:57: Wow. 34-yard completion from Boutte. New England on the Jets’ 9-yard line with 1:10 to go.

3:54: 13-yard scramble from Brissett. 1:41 to go and New York on the Jets’ 43.

New England needs a TD to win.

3:44: Brutal. New England’s defense once again can’t keep New York off the field and seal a win — as Braelon Allen runs in for a touchdown.

10-play, 70-yard drive for New York that ends with a 22-17 Jets lead.

3:33: New England has the lead, with a 14-play, 61-yard drive ending with a 23-yard field goal from Joey Slye.

17-16 Patriots lead with 7:34 to go.

3:21: Eliss gets the sack on Rodgers. Jets miss the field goal.

New England still only trailing by two.

3:15: End Third: Patriots trail, 16-14.

3:14: Yet another drop by a Patriots wideout — this one by Kendrick Bourne. Good throw from Brissett.

Patriots punting once again.

3:09: The Patriots are a bad team, yes. But man — Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are straight-up dreadful as well. What a disappointing roster — with much higher expectations. Rodgers threw a ball right to Hawkins, who drops it.

3:01: That hold against Michael Jordan proves costly, as New England has to punt.

Aaron Rodgers threw one right to Jaylinn Hawkins on 3rd down, but Hawkins couldn’t hang on.

2:58: Patriots get a huge gain off a catch from Hunter Henry (39 yards), but it’s wiped out because of a hold against Michael Jordan.

2:54: Jets respond with a scoring drive of their own — with Greg Zuerlein converting on a field goal to take a 16-14 lead.

2:42: Patriots capitalize on Jones’ great punt return — with Stevenson running things in on a 3-yard rush.

14-13 Patriots lead with 10:55 left in the third.

2:39: Jets go 3-and-out to open the third — and Marcus Jones reels off a 62-yard punt return.

1st and 10 at New York’s 26.

2:36: Third quarter is underway and the Patriots make it official: Drake Maye is out with a concussion.

2:25: Speaking to CBS at the half, Jerod Mayo confirms that Drake Maye is done for the rest of the afternoon. Brutal news for New England.

2:22: HALFTIME: Patriots trail the Jets, 13-7. New York will have the ball after the half. Now all eyes turn to Drake Maye.

2:21: Patriots are just running out the clock here in the first half. Offense just completely flatlining with Maye out of the equation.

2:09: Here’s yet another look at the hit on Maye from Jamien Sherwood. No sign of Maye after 10 minutes away from the sideline.

Officials didn’t throw a flag on the play following the hit on Maye, with Hunter Henry immediately asking for a flag.

Looking like Brissett is returning for his second straight drive to close out the first half. Might not get clarity on Maye’s availability until after the half.

2:06: New England goes 3-and-out on Brissett’s drive. Nothing doing on offense for the Patriots as Maye remains in the locker room.

2:04: Here comes Jacoby Brissett.

1:59: Maye questionable to return with a head injury. Not great.

1:58: To make matters worse, Rodgers hits Gipson for a 1-yard touchdown.

Jets take a 13-7 lead.

1:57: Maye is heading to the locker room. Brissett is warming up.

1:54: Drake Maye is now in the blue medical tent.

1:52: Another drop – this one from Boutte. Not great.

1:52: Drake Maye shaken up on this play.

1:47: END FIRST: Patriots hold a 7-6 lead after 15 minutes.

1:45: Thornton has to come down with that catch.

1:39: Christian Elliss gets called for pass interference in the end zone — and the Jets score on a 1-yard TD pass from Rodgers on the next play.

But Zuerlein’s kick is no good.

7-6 game with 1:23 left in the first.

1:34: Ooof, that’s a pretty weak call on Gonzalez there for DPI. Jets now on New England’s 15-yard line.

1:30: Patriots have to burn a timeout because they only have 10 players on the field. Not great!

1:22: Dual-threat QB Drake Maye. 17-yard TD run gives New England a first-quarter lead.

7-0 Patriots with 5:18 left in the first.

1:19: Drake Maye is marching New England down the field. A few first-down pickups by Henry and Hooper — and then Maye reels off an 11-yard run.

1:16: Jets C.J. Mosley is questionable to return with a neck injury. Would be a huge loss for New York’s defense.

1:10: A rather uninspiring start for both offenses, with the Jets ultimately punting despite that great starting field position.

1:06: Not a good start for New England’s special teams. 40-yard punt return by the Jets’ Xavier Gipson has the Jets already in New England territory.

1:05: Patriots go 3-and-out to open the game. Jets’ offense coming up next.

1:00: Jets win the coin toss, they defer. Maye and the Patriots are up first.

12:55: An Adam Vinatieri sighting at Gillette Stadium.

12:38: Something worth monitoring with Javon Baker today.

12:29: For the first time this season, the Patriots are rolling out a starting group on the O-line that we’ve seen before. This starting line was used in Week 6 against the Texans.

12:17: Warmups are underway.

12:05: A David Andrews sideline sighting.

12:00: Inactives for New England. Dugger is a sizable loss, while Josh Uche’s absence might signal that he’s being dangled out in trade talks.

11:45: Greetings from Gillette!

