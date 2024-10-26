Open in App
    • Boston

    Watch: Bruins prospect, UMass forward scores Nikita Kucherov-esque shootout goal

    By Colin McCarthy,

    2 days ago

    Dans Locmelis was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8Vs2_0wNcCkBg00
    Dans Locmelis has been at Bruins development camp each of the past two summers. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

    Bruins prospect and current UMass forward Dans Locmelis scored a dazzling shootout goal in a Hockey East showdown against UConn Friday night.

    The sophomore used a move made famous by Nikita Kucherov, tossing the puck between goaltender Tyler Muszelik’s legs while faking a move to the backhand without the puck on his stick. Kucherov has scored on multiple breakaways and shootouts throughout his career with the crafty fake.

    Watch the play unfold here:

    The fake was so well done that not only did Locmelis beat the Huskies netminder, he also faked out at least one teammate. Fellow UMass forward Lucas Mercuri refused to believe Locmelis performed the move on purpose.

    “I thought he whiffed, honestly. It was sick,” Mercuri told reporters, per the Massachusetts Daily Collegian’s Kayla Gregoire.

    However, a close-up view of the shot seems to indicate Locmelis knew exactly what he was doing feathering the puck five-hole:

    Locmelis was a fourth round selection by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL Draft. According to New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver, at least one NHL scout believes Locmelis has taken a step forward this season on both sides of the puck.

    Earlier in the week, UMass coach Greg Carvel called Locmelis “the most reliable player that we have.”

    Locmelis has been at Bruins development camp each of the last two summers and is rounding out into a formidable prospect in Boston’s pipeline.

    Bruins prospectsUmass hockeyDans LocmelisNhl draft prospectsIce hockeyNew England hockey Journal

