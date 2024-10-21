Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston

    Highlights from Karen Read’s ‘Dateline’ special, from a ‘coy’ tipster to calls with Turtleboy

    By Abby Patkin,

    1 days ago

    “Could I have done something that knocked him out, and in his drunkenness and in the cold, [he] didn’t come to again?”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ya1y_0wGASA1f00
    Karen Read appears in a new "Dateline NBC" special that aired Oct. 18. Dateline NBC, via The Boston Globe

    invited viewers into her war room for a new NBC “Dateline” special Friday, offering a behind-the-scenes look at a defense team strategy session and sharing some of her thoughts on the murder case that has gripped true crime fanatics around the world.

    The episode spotlights a nearly three-year saga that began when Read, 44, allegedly backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, and left him to die outside a fellow Boston officer’s home in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors allege Read killed O’Keefe intentionally, fueled by alcohol and rage at the couple’s deteriorating relationship.

    But Read’s lawyers have another theory: That O’Keefe entered the home on Fairview Road that night and was severely beaten, attacked by the family’s dog, and dumped outside in a blizzard. Read, they say, was framed in an elaborate law enforcement conspiracy.

    Prosecutors’ first attempt at trying Read for second-degree murder and other charges ended in a mistrial July 1; a retrial is slated for January.

    Here are some highlights from the “Dateline” episode on the case.

    Read says she saw O’Keefe open the door to 34 Fairview Road

    Prosecutors allege Read consumed a total of nine drinks as she and O’Keefe barhopped the night before he died, and a forensic toxicologist who testified during her trial estimated her blood alcohol content would have been between 0.135% and 0.292% around 12:45 a.m. on the 29th.

    However, Read told “Dateline” she didn’t feel impaired.

    “I’d had several [drinks]. But I felt fine,” she told NBC correspondent Dennis Murphy, adding, “I mean, I felt like I had had a couple drinks.”

    The couple drank with friends and acquaintances at two Canton bars, and as the outing wound down, Brian Albert — a fellow Boston police officer — issued an open invitation to keep the night going at his home at 34 Fairview Road. Read drove herself and O’Keefe to the afterparty.

    “I said, ‘John, can you just run in there and like, you know, can we make sure we’re welcome here and it’s somewhere we want to be?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I’ll be right back,’” she recalled.

    Read claimed she saw O’Keefe approach the front door and “start to cross the threshold,” adding, “I see him open the door and put his head inside.”

    She said she looked down at her cell phone, and O’Keefe was no longer in sight when she lifted her head moments later. Read said she waited for her boyfriend to reemerge and give her an indication to come inside.

    “He didn’t come back, and it pissed me off,” she said. “Because one, I didn’t really want to be there. Two, I had to go to the bathroom.”

    Read added: “It’s 12:30, and I’m waiting here in the snow, in the darkness. I don’t know these people well, and what? Did you stay to have a beer? Why aren’t you signaling to me?”

    Read ‘never said goodbye’ to O’Keefe’s niece and nephew

    O’Keefe’s shell-shocked family gathered at his home shortly after his death, including the young niece and nephew he raised after both their parents died. According to Beth, a member of O’Keefe’s extended family who declined to use her last name on-air, Read joined the family and sat with the children “for a short time” before she and her father began collecting her belongings.

    “She just left. Never said goodbye. And at that point it had been almost two years that she had been in their lives,” Beth told “Dateline.”

    For her part, Read said she left the home following a chilly reception from O’Keefe’s family.

    “I felt some tension with John’s mother,” Read said. “She seemed to be keeping her distance, and it felt uncomfortable. She wasn’t really addressing me, and she did not seem to want the kids near me.”

    While several witnesses testified that they heard Read say “I hit him” multiple times the morning O’Keefe died, Read insisted she actually said, “Could I have hit him? Did I hit him?”

    She told “Dateline” she initially wondered, “Could I have done something that knocked him out, and in his drunkenness and in the cold, [he] didn’t come to again?”

    A tipster sparked the coverup theory at the heart of Read’s defense

    Speaking to “Dateline,” defense attorney David Yannetti remembered receiving a call from a tipster early on in the case.

    “He had a very distinctive voice, very gravelly voice,” Yannetti recalled. “He said, ‘Dave, you don’t know me. I want you to know, your client is innocent.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8ZGV_0wGASA1f00
    Karen Read, right, with her attorney David Yannetti following the mistrial. – AP Photo/Steven Senne

    According to “Dateline,” the tipster was a “former sheriff’s investigator turned private eye.”

    “I didn’t know what he knew or didn’t know. I didn’t know how he knew it,” Yannetti said. “He was coy about that. But there’s something else going on here, pointing to a potential other suspect.”

    Read noted the tipster seemed to have “inside information” about the case. He allegedly pointed to people who attended the afterparty at Brian Albert’s home that morning.

    “He believed that it was Brian Albert who had ‘tuned up’ John,” Yannetti said, adding that the tipster seemed to get nervous when he saw Yannetti taking notes. Read said the man “recanted” his story upon meeting with police.

    Court documents from the case may shed further light on the tipster’s intel, outlining a meeting Massachusetts State Police had last year with a local private investigator who fit the tipster’s description. According to a recap of the interview, the investigator told police he reached out to Yannetti in early 2022 and suggested O’Keefe may have been beaten up, though he couldn’t say for certain and had no personal knowledge of the case.

    “I just had the feeling he knew more than he was telling us, and he didn’t want to tell us how or why he knew it,” Yannetti said in the “Dateline” episode. “I still feel that way.”

    But with the tipster’s initial information, he said, “We were off and running.”

    Read added: “He crystallized and confirmed our suspicions.”

    Read acknowledges behind-the-scenes calls with Turtleboy

    Read told “Dateline” she cold-called local law professors to get their take on the case, which eventually led her to high-profile Los Angeles defense attorney Alan Jackson.

    Asked if he opted to tread lightly when he signed onto the case as an out-of-towner, Jackson replied: “I don’t know how to tread lightly. I tread toward the truth, period. And if that ruffles feathers, so be it. If that pisses people off, so be it. Get over it.”

    There’s a “plethora” of evidence to suggest O’Keefe was not struck by a car, he asserted in his “Dateline” interview.

    “It’s just not there,” Jackson said. “He had to have been killed in another way, and the only other reasonable way for him to have been killed and suffer those injuries is for him to suffer a beating inside that house.”

    Jackson also denied bringing controversial “Turtleboy” blogger Aidan Kearney into the fray. Kearney, the de facto face of the “Free Karen Read” movement, rose to national prominence writing about Read’s case and amplifying the defense team’s coverup theory. He’s also facing several witness intimidation charges for allegedly harassing individuals connected to the case.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxB1s_0wGASA1f00
    Aidan Kearney, the Massachusetts blogger who goes by the name “Turtleboy,” at the Karen Read murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. – Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

    Speaking to “Dateline,” Read admitted to speaking with Kearney by phone 189 times in the months leading up to her trial.

    “It was almost every day, for like 20 minutes,” she said. “Like, ‘What do you make of this?’ or ‘What do you think?’ We’d talk about after court, ‘Oh my — I can’t believe the judge said this.’”

    Read’s case has become a national spectacle, the battles over Google searches, surveillance videos, and a German shepherd named “Chloe” taking center stage. And amid the furor, some say O’Keefe’s life and legacy have been overlooked.

    “John O’Keefe had done nothing wrong and wound up dead. And on a regular basis, he was just left out of this conversation,” NBC10 Boston commentator Sue O’Connell said in the episode. “And, you know, Karen would arrive, and people had pom-poms; they would cheer her on.”

    Read’s lawyers are seeking to dismiss two of her charges after jurors allegedly came forward to say they unofficially agreed to acquit Read of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The Supreme Judicial Court is scheduled to hear the appeal Nov. 6.

    In the meantime, newly appointed special prosecutor Hank Brennan is requesting access to phone records from Read’s father, William, as well as written and recorded statements he made to Boston 25 News last year.

    According to an affidavit accompanying Brennan’s request, Read’s parents have attributed statements to her that are relevant to Read’s “state of mind, intent, and conduct in the minutes and hours following the murder” and are either inconsistent with her previous statements to authorities or refuted by other evidence.

    Read’s second trial is slated to begin Jan. 27.

    Abby Patkin is a general assignment news reporter whose work touches on public transit, crime, health, and everything in between.

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Bill
    22h ago
    Truth lies with Colin and Brian Albert
    Dana Kendrick
    1d ago
    Ok
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Judge Beverly Cannone will preside over Karen Read's 2nd trial, court says
    WCVB1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    If Harris loses, expect Democrats to move right
    Vox1 day ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post5 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Meghan McCain Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Kamala Harris For Praising Her Father, Late Sen. John McCain
    NewsOne8 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Offers $100 Million Cash to Buy Iconic Playboy Brand: 'My Family's Legacy' (Exclusive)
    People1 day ago
    The 5 Zodiac Signs That Can Be the Absolute Meanest
    Ada E.1 day ago
    Ben Affleck ‘Looks Miserable’ Attending Event with Jennifer Garner as Jennifer Lopez Shows up Solo: ‘It’s Super Creepy’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent4 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care6 days ago
    18-year old pro hockey player Tyler Totten has been arrested after the death of a 41-year-old
    bruinsinsider.com1 day ago
    Garth Brooks Claims In New Court Filing That His Accuser “Already Agreed” To Be Publicly Identified
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Patriots Rookie Hints He Wants Out of NE After Criticism From Coaches
    FanSided2 days ago
    Trump Cancels All His Events in Favor of One of the Worst People Ever
    The New Republic20 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Calls Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce Onstage After Missing His Football Game
    PureWow19 hours ago
    Behind-the-Scenes ‘Drama’ Is Brewing at ‘NCIS’ After Star Mark Harmon’s Son Ousted From Young Gibbs Role
    In Touch Weekly7 days ago
    Calls Mount to Replace Jerod Mayo With Ex-Patriots 3-Time Super Bowl Champ
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Rob Gronkowski absent from Fox NFL Sunday for Week 7 as viewers fear he may ‘never come back’ on air
    The US Sun1 day ago
    WalletHub named this New England state the safest in the US — again
    Boston1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy