Boat owner who died in an apparent drowning in Beverly identified

Authorities have identified the man who died Tuesday after falling into the water near the Bass Haven Yacht Club in Beverly.

William M. Cass, 82, of Salem, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Beverly Hospital, according to the Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Cass was boarding a skiff to reach his boat about 100 yards from the docks when witnesses saw him fall into the water, according to Michael Keefe-Feldman, a spokesperson for the DA’s office. The witnesses immediately called 911 when he did not resurface from the water.

The Beverly Police and Fire Department Dive Team responded to the yacht club around noon Tuesday. Cass was treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to the hospital.

The Beverly Police Department, in collaboration with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play.

