    • Boston

    Free movie time for Love Letters

    By Meredith Goldstein,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FR6LS_0vxy2Q2g00

    It’s time for a good cry, isn’t it? For a great romance? For a night out with a friend?

    Enter to win a pair of tickets to a free Boston preview screening of “We Live In Time” starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Before it opens.

    (I have not seen it yet but I have thought a lot about the horse meme related to this movie.)

    The screening is Wednesday (Oct. 9) in Boston at 7 p.m. (we’ll tell you the theater when you win).

    To get seats, visit this link and submit an anonymous question about relationships (yours or others). Anything that’s on your mind about dating/being single/falling out of love/etc. We’ll only use your contact information to tell you if you’ve won.

    Enter between Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. We’ll let winners know if they’re in by 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, so you have time to pick out a comfy outfit. Find the rules at the link.

