Missing N.H. man found in vehicle submerged in Connecticut River

Stephen Paquette, 41, of Littleton had been missing for a week, authorities said.

Authorities are investigating after the body of a New Hampshire man was recovered Saturday inside a vehicle in the Connecticut River, authorities announced.

Stephen Paquette, 41, of Littleton, who had been missing for a week, was found in his submerged vehicle near the Mt. Orne covered bridge in Lancaster, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Officials said that department was contacted on Friday by the Lancaster Police Department when officers were patrolling the area searching for Paquette and found a set of car tracks crossing a hay field, ending at the river near Route 135.

On Saturday morning, authorities used a drone to locate the car in the river and a remotely operated vehicle was used to determine it was registered to Paquette and that a person was inside. Once the submerged vehicle was pulled out from the river later that afternoon, the remains in the vehicle were identified as belonging to Paquette, officials said.

New Hampshire State Police said Paquette had been reported last seen by family members on Sept. 27 and was reported missing on Friday.

“The circumstances of Paquette’s death remain under investigation, and the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death,” state police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Marine Patrol Officer Mark Schofield at (603) 293-2037 or [email protected].