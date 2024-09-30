Open in App
    • Boston

    Watch: Patriots should resist starting Drake Maye

    By Boston.com Staff,

    2 days ago

    Boston.com writer Conor Ryan argues that, despite the temptation, it is just not the right time to start the rookie QB.

    Boston Globe Today: Watch now at Globe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

    Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.

