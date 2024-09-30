French fries, shopping cart, coffee involved in alleged Boston assaults

Police are looking for the suspects.

Everyday objects — including french fries, coffee, and a shopping cart — have been involved in several alleged assaults in Roxbury this month, officials say.

Shopping cart

The first incident, an alleged assault and battery with a dangerous weapon involving a shopping cart, occurred on Sept. 21, according to the Boston Police Department. That afternoon, police responded to 205 Humboldt Ave.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a blue Polo hooded sweatshirt.

Coffee

On Sept. 22 at 11:36 a.m., a suspect was allegedly involved in shoplifting as well as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: coffee, police said.

The assault allegedly occurred in the area of 300 MLK Boulevard, according to police.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the individual, who police said is “a Black female, wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants, black Crocs and a tan bag.”

French fries

A day later, police searched for a man who allegedly committed an aggravated assault by throwing french fries at an individual inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Roxbury, police said.

The restaurant is located at 301 Warren St., Roxbury, according to police.

The suspect is described as “a Black male, heavy set, approximately 30 years old, and is seen wearing a black White Sox flat brimmed ball cap, black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers,” the statement said.

Police are still investigating the incident. BPD urges anyone with information on any of these alleged crimes to contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

