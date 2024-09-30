Open in App
    • Boston

    French fries, shopping cart, coffee involved in alleged Boston assaults

    By Lindsay Shachnow,

    2 days ago

    Police are looking for the suspects.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yr6A_0vok5re100
    Boston Police are seeking these persons of interest in recent alleged assaults. Boston Police Department

    Everyday objects — including french fries, coffee, and a shopping cart — have been involved in several alleged assaults in Roxbury this month, officials say.

    Shopping cart

    The first incident, an alleged assault and battery with a dangerous weapon involving a shopping cart, occurred on Sept. 21, according to the Boston Police Department. That afternoon, police responded to 205 Humboldt Ave.

    Police are looking for the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a blue Polo hooded sweatshirt.

    Coffee

    On Sept. 22 at 11:36 a.m., a suspect was allegedly involved in shoplifting as well as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: coffee, police said.

    The assault allegedly occurred in the area of 300 MLK Boulevard, according to police.

    Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the individual, who police said is “a Black female, wearing a pink sweatshirt, black pants, black Crocs and a tan bag.”

    French fries

    A day later, police searched for a man who allegedly committed an aggravated assault by throwing french fries at an individual inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Roxbury, police said.

    The restaurant is located at 301 Warren St., Roxbury, according to police.

    The suspect is described as “a Black male, heavy set, approximately 30 years old, and is seen wearing a black White Sox flat brimmed ball cap, black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers,” the statement said.

    Police are still investigating the incident. BPD urges anyone with information on any of these alleged crimes to contact District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

    Lindsay Shachnow is a senior at Boston University majoring in Journalism with a minor in Political Science and covers general assignment news for Boston.com. She has reported for various publications, including Gotham Gazette, GBH News, The Dorchester Reporter, and MuckRock, and covered policy and legislation from the Massachusetts State House for The Boston Business Journal. At BU, Lindsay is the President of BU’s Society of Professional Journalists.

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    FJM2
    20h ago
    yeah WHATEVER
    D C
    2d ago
    Mount the Boston police is a joke we've all known that for years now they can't actually go out the real crimes they got to go after some french fries being thrown at somebody why don't the Boston police got arresting those involved in their fellow offices death John O'Keefe we know who the suspects are and they're about to be named and indictment soon
    View all comments
    Comments / 0

