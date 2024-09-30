Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston

    Listen to Joe Castiglione’s final sign-off after 42 seasons as Red Sox broadcaster

    By Conor Ryan,

    2 days ago

    "I will miss being your eyes and ears, and after 42 years, all I can say is, 'Can you believe it?'"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQxvi_0vojZeb000
    Joe Castiglione called his final Red Sox game on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. (Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff)

    After 42 years serving as the voice of Red Sox baseball, Joe Castiglione’s tenure behind the mic at Fenway Park and the rest of MLB’s ballparks came to a close on Sunday.

    The legendary broadcaster and 2024 Ford C. Frick Award winner capped off his career by calling the final out of the Red Sox’ 2024 season in what was a 3-1 win over the Rays.

    “[Justin] Slaten is ready,” Castiglione relayed in the top of the ninth inning. “The payoff pitch. A swing and a line drive to center field. [Ceddanne] Rafaela going over to his right and he snags it. The ballgame is over and the season is over. The Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, they finish at 81-81 to end the 2024 season.”

    Castiglione, who announced a few weeks back that this would be his final season as the Red Sox’ radio play-by-play announcer on WEEI, signed off the broadcast with a reflection on his legendary career — and an appreciation for the game he’s narrated for Red Sox fans for over four decades.

    Here’s Castiglione’s final address from the Red Sox booth:

    “Well, I guess it’s nostalgia time here at the end of the season. And at the end of my career as a regular Red Sox broadcaster. We’re not going to go away, but you won’t see us as often. We hope to be part of the Red Sox organization for a long, long time. But I’m so blessed to have such wonderful people to work for and to work with. We talked a little while ago about my great partner, Ken Coleman, who brought me to Boston in 1983. And I would like to close as we’ve every season since Ken retired after the 1989 season with the way he would close every season — reading from the great words of the former Commissioner of baseball, President of Yale University, and longtime family friend in New Haven, Connecticut, A. Bartlett Giamatti, who wrote in ‘The Green Fields of the Mind’ about the game of baseball.

    “‘It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring when everything else begins again. And it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings. And then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops, and it leaves you to face the fall alone. You count on it, rely on it to buffer the passage of time, to keep the memory of sunshine and high skies alive. And just when you need it most, it stops, and summer is gone.’”

    “Another season is gone. My 42 years here have gone so quickly, but now it’s time to say goodbye to Red Sox Nation, at least on a regular basis. And to pass the baton to my good friend, Will Fleming.”

    Ahead of Sunday’s game, Castiglione was honored during a ceremony that featured several Red Sox greats paying tribute to the longtime broadcasting — including Pedro Martinez, Jim Rice, Roger Clemens, Dwight Evans, Kevin Youkilis, Rich Gedman, Trot Nixon, Jackie Bradley Jr. and much more.

    During the ceremony, Sept. 29 was designated Joe Castiglione Day in the city of Boston, while the Red Sox gifted Castiglione a “CASTIG” plate from the Green Monster scoreboard.

    “Can you believe it? This is overwhelming, Castiglione said in his address to the Fenway crowd during the ceremony, adding: “I’ve been so blessed to call Fenway Park my office and my home for 42 seasons, and I’m thankful to the great fans of Red Sox Nation for your trust and support, and for inviting me into your homes, cars, and headphones.

    “I will miss being your eyes and ears, and after 42 years, all I can say is, ‘Can you believe it?'”

    Castiglione then delivered a first pitch to home plate, with Bradley Jr. catching the offering. Castiglione wanted the 2018 Gold Glover behind the plate for the throw, noting that Bradley “catches everything.”

    Even though Castiglione is not longer the Red Sox’ primary play-by-play broadcaster on the radio, he’s still expected to be around the ballpark — both in Boston and down in Florida.

    According to Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe, Castiglione, 77, will remain on with the Red Sox as a team ambassador and could even call a few games next summer if needed.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Red Sox teammates reportedly disappointed over Kenley Jansen leaving team early
    Boston2 days ago
    Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
    Boston1 day ago
    What Sam Kennedy, Craig Breslow said about Red Sox payroll, offseason targets and more
    Boston1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    ‘Staggering increase’ in Jewish hate, Robert Kraft’s foundation finds
    Boston2 days ago
    Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame player and tireless advocate, dies at 58 from brain cancer
    Boston2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    How did a marathon change your romantic relationship?
    Boston2 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Jacoby Brissett feels the Drake Maye conversation is getting disrespectful
    Boston1 day ago
    Oyster farmers find northernmost blue angelfish ever reported off the coast of Cape Cod, org says
    Boston3 hours ago
    Kyle Van Noy: Time with Patriots under Bill Belichick was ‘like going to football school’
    Boston1 day ago
    A Vermont getaway just ranked among the best hotels in the world
    Boston1 day ago
    Frontier is launching nonstop service from Boston to these two warm-weather cities
    Boston1 day ago
    Louijeune joins protesters to decry Trump villainizing Haitians for political gain
    Boston2 days ago
    Rob Gronkowski warns Patriots fans calling for Drake Maye to start
    Boston2 days ago
    ‘More confident, more direct, and more engaged’: JD Vance won the VP debate
    Boston5 hours ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Are the Bruins really facing a doomsday trade scenario with Jeremy Swayman?
    Boston20 hours ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Showered With Positive Vibes | October 1, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
    Bruins preparing for Joonas Korpisalo to start season opener vs. Panthers
    Boston2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Brad Marchand preaches patience amid Jeremy Swayman contract drama
    Boston1 day ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s views — Trump and Taylor Swift, exploding peace, the flag, coffee?
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    4 observations from Bruins’ preseason win over Flyers
    Boston9 hours ago
    Fabian Lysell’s future, Jim Montgomery’s contract, and more takeaways from Bruins’ season-opening presser
    Boston1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy