    • Boston

    Mass. couple charged with illegally voting in NH

    By Morgan Rousseau,

    2 days ago

    Joshua and Lisa Urovitch were Massachusetts residents when they allegedly voted in three different New Hampshire elections between 2020 and 2022, according to Granite State officials.

    A Massachusetts couple is facing charges for allegedly voting illegally in multiple New Hampshire elections despite residing in the Bay State, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday.

    The Merrimack County Grand Jury returned six indictments charging Joshua and Lisa Urovitch, ages 56 and 54, respectively, with three class B felony counts of wrongful voting each, according to Formella’s office.

    The indictments accuse the pair of voting multiple times in Concord, New Hampshire, despite allegedly living in Ashland at the time.

    “Specifically, both Urovitches are alleged to have voted in the November 3, 2020 General Election, the November 8, 2022 General Election, and the November 8, 2022 Concord School District Election,” Formella’s office wrote in a press release.

    According to a Concord Monitor report citing city property records, Lisa Urovitch has owned a three-bedroom home in Concord since 2007.

    The Urovitches are due to be arraigned at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Oct. 7.

    “The charges against Lisa and Joshua Urovitch are only allegations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” Formella’s office said.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    B&S
    18h ago
    Of course it’s a masshole. Can’t you all just stay in your failed state and leave the rest of us alone.
    America
    19h ago
    And it begins and November 5th isn't even here yet. Keep and eye on the cheaters ,fraud and machines and Ballots. Watch out for them and ID fraud ect. tighten up security .
