Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Boston 25 News WFXT

    Patriot Place to host sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event for the first time ever

    By Boston 25 News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELo2B_0wNpoqFD00

    The spooktacular fun doesn’t stop just yet, as Patriot Place will be partnering with Mass General Brigham’s Spaulding Rehabilitation Center to host its first-ever sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event.

    The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the base of Gillette Stadium’s lighthouse, with a special appearance from Pat the Patriot.

    For the first 200 guests to arrive, they will receive complimentary pumpkins. Candy and non-candy treats will be provided, alongside special character appearances, outdoor showing of a movie, Halloween-themed activities, and much more.

    “Patriot Place is proud to be a welcoming and inclusive destination that everyone can enjoy, and we’re excited to continue these efforts as we host our first all-inclusive and sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event,” said Diana Griffin, Director of Marketing for Patriot Place. “We look forward to partnering with Mass General Brigham’s Spaulding Rehabilitation Center and celebrating the Halloween season with our guests this Tuesday.”

    To register for this free and all-inclusive event, visit patriot-place.com/spooktacular-registration-sensory .

    This is a devel o ping story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

    Related Search

    Inclusive Halloween activitiesHalloween for special needsSensory-Friendly eventsPatriot placeMass general BrighamGillette stadium

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    WATCH LIVE: Judge sentencing New Hampshire mom who beat, starved her 5-year-old son to death
    Boston 25 News WFXT3 days ago
    Oldest living person in US, Elizabeth Francis, dies at 115
    Boston 25 News WFXT3 days ago
    Rhode Island-based Hasbro announces layoffs, restructuring as it mulls moving headquarters to Boston
    Boston 25 News WFXT3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Goldfish no more? Popular kids’ snack crackers will be known as Chilean Sea Bass temporarily
    Boston 25 News WFXT3 days ago
    ‘His greed corrupted others’: Retired Boston police captain gets prison for overtime fraud scheme
    Boston 25 News WFXT2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy