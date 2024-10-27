Patriot Place to host sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event for the first time ever

The spooktacular fun doesn’t stop just yet, as Patriot Place will be partnering with Mass General Brigham’s Spaulding Rehabilitation Center to host its first-ever sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the base of Gillette Stadium’s lighthouse, with a special appearance from Pat the Patriot.

For the first 200 guests to arrive, they will receive complimentary pumpkins. Candy and non-candy treats will be provided, alongside special character appearances, outdoor showing of a movie, Halloween-themed activities, and much more.

“Patriot Place is proud to be a welcoming and inclusive destination that everyone can enjoy, and we’re excited to continue these efforts as we host our first all-inclusive and sensory-friendly trick-or-treating event,” said Diana Griffin, Director of Marketing for Patriot Place. “We look forward to partnering with Mass General Brigham’s Spaulding Rehabilitation Center and celebrating the Halloween season with our guests this Tuesday.”

To register for this free and all-inclusive event, visit patriot-place.com/spooktacular-registration-sensory .

