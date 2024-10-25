Turning cooler this weekend

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Get ready to soak up some sunshine today as we’re expecting clear skies and pleasant temperatures in the mid 60s. It’s a perfect day to get outside, but do keep in mind that the dry conditions are elevating fire risks.

A cold front is making its way through our region, but it won’t bring us any rain—just a shift in temperatures. Tonight, expect a noticeable drop as we cool down into the 30s. Sunday will be on the cooler side with highs only reaching the 50s. If you’re heading to the Patriots game, dress in warmer layers and grab the sunglasses!

TEMPERATURE ROLLER COASTER CONTINUES

Get ready for a couple of frosty and freezing mornings Monday and Tuesday as lows dip further into the 30s and even reach the upper 20s in a few places. Looking ahead to Monday afternoon, we’ll see bright skies, but the cooler temperatures will stick around with highs in the low 50s. However, don’t pack away your summer clothes just yet! We’re anticipating a warm-up midweek, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s.

And if you’re thinking about Halloween plans, you’re in luck! It looks like we’ll be enjoying warm weather with mid 70s on the big night. Just a heads-up: another cold front is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday of next week, so stay tuned for updates as we track that potential change and the risk for a spot shower.